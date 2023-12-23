King Charles 'Will Always Honor' Queen Elizabeth at Christmas — But He's 'Keen to Make Some Changes'
King Charles isn't afraid to change things up for Christmas — more than a year after Queen Elizabeth passed away.
“Charles will always honor his mother on the holiday, but now that he’s head of the family, he’s keen to make some changes,” said the source, adding that the King will be expanding the guest list and relaxing the more formal rituals.
“He’s trying to modernize the monarchy, and it starts at home. Christmas at Sandringham will be different this year," the insider added.
Additionally, Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be surrounded by her own brood, too. “For years, they were forced to spend half of the day apart because Camilla wanted to be with her children and grandchildren, who weren’t members of the royal family,” said the source of her daughter, Laura Lopes, and Laura's husband, Harry, their three kids and Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, who is a divorce dad-of-two.
“For the first time ever, they get to come to Sandringham,” the source dished.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are also looking forward to greeting them, as they “are very supportive of the decision because it seemed silly to exclude Tom and Laura all these years. It will also be much less stressful for Camilla to not have to split her time between them.”
This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are opting out of the festivities yet again.
However, according to an expert, the prince, 39, might be thinking about reconciling with his estranged father and brother in the near future.
“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day,” Tom Quinn told an outlet.
Quinn also pointed out how Harry and Meghan likely won't make headlines for their own holiday celebration.
“I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the U.K.,” he said. “I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time.”
For now, Charles will focus on his eldest son.
“I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together, that he at least has a good relationship with one son, and of course with his daughter-in-law,” he said.
