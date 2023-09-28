'What a Hot Mess': Megyn Kelly Declares Donald Trump the 'Only Real Winner' After He Skipped 'Terrible' Second GOP Debate

"It was an absolute disgrace," Kelly scoffed. "As I heard her questioning, first of all, I'm going to be honest, she was difficult to understand. Sorry, she's bilingual and I'm not, but I didn't understand her English. And I actually thought quite a few times that candidates on stage were a little confused by what she said. Like, they were struggling a little."

"She's only been in the United States I think for 20 years, she hosts a show that's in Spanish, all of her social media is in Spanish. She decided to open the debate with a little Spanish language. I mean, it's still an English speaking country. It's like, are the Spanish speakers at the point now where we actually have to make a debate moderator speak in Spanish? So OK, fine. That's what Fox and Univision decided to do. But what was more incomprehensible was her editorial for this situation. And for the whole thing felt to me like it could get put on by MSNBC, not Fox News," she added.

Kelly, who thought the network posed "liberal-framing questions," harshly claimed: "I'm sorry, but that woman had no business being out there at a Republican presidential debate."