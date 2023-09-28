'What a Hot Mess': Megyn Kelly Declares Donald Trump the 'Only Real Winner' After He Skipped 'Terrible' Second GOP Debate
Megyn Kelly was far from pleased with how Fox News' second Republican presidential primary debate went on Wednesday, September 27.
"It was terrible. Between the lackluster performance from some of the candidates and the cringe attempts and laugh lines, it seems yet again, the only real winner was Trump," the media personality ranted during the Thursday, September 28, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," subtly praising former President Donald Trump, who opted to skip out on participating in the debate for the second time.
Trump didn't make an appearance at the first debate, instead agreeing to an interview with Tucker Carlson uploaded to X, formerly named Twitter. This time, he chose to give a speech in Michigan.
Regarding the debate, Kelly continued: "My God what a hot mess. I have to say, I didn't enjoy it."
"I said yesterday, this is a good thing because it's Republicans getting their ideas out there. That's probably better for the GOP, reinforce the positions that they hold when it comes to border, when it comes to the economy. That can work to their benefit as we go into the general. No, I take it all back. They were sniping, they were small ball, they were petty. The moderators were a disaster," the 52-year-old ridiculed.
Kelly admitted: "I don't think it was a good night for the Republican Party. It could have been, it just wasn't. And I think overall it was a fail. So I will give the whole event – I won't give it an F, but I'm gonna give it a D."
The journalist then decided to slam Fox News for partnering with Univision, an American Spanish-language free-to-air television network.
Kelly dragged Ilia Calderón, a Univision anchor who was one of three moderators for the political event, as she attacked her for speaking some Spanish during the debate, expressing her argument that the United States is "still an English speaking country."
"It was an absolute disgrace," Kelly scoffed. "As I heard her questioning, first of all, I'm going to be honest, she was difficult to understand. Sorry, she's bilingual and I'm not, but I didn't understand her English. And I actually thought quite a few times that candidates on stage were a little confused by what she said. Like, they were struggling a little."
"She's only been in the United States I think for 20 years, she hosts a show that's in Spanish, all of her social media is in Spanish. She decided to open the debate with a little Spanish language. I mean, it's still an English speaking country. It's like, are the Spanish speakers at the point now where we actually have to make a debate moderator speak in Spanish? So OK, fine. That's what Fox and Univision decided to do. But what was more incomprehensible was her editorial for this situation. And for the whole thing felt to me like it could get put on by MSNBC, not Fox News," she added.
Kelly, who thought the network posed "liberal-framing questions," harshly claimed: "I'm sorry, but that woman had no business being out there at a Republican presidential debate."