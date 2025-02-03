Meghan McCain Slams Kanye West, Says Bianca Censori Looked 'Like a Hostage' on Grammys Red Carpet in Since-Deleted Post
Meghan McCain was outraged when she saw photos of Kanye West and nearly naked wife Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys.
After the model's NSFW look went viral, the mom-of-two took to X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — to slam the rapper and express concern for his spouse.
"I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone," McCain tweeted. "He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."
Not long after, The View alum, 40, deleted her message.
When Entertainment Weekly asked why she removed her comment, her rep stated, "She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig."
As OK! reported, West's wife, 30, was donning a fur coat when they first stepped onto the red carpet, but she eventually dropped the outerwear to reveal she was wearing nothing but a clear minidress.
While it was rumored that the stunt got the couple kicked out of the event, insiders confirmed those reports weren't true, explaining the dad-of-four, 47, and Censori left on their own accord and never planned to attend the actual awards show.
- Kanye West Shares PDA-Filled Snapshots of Nearly Naked Wife Bianca Censori Practicing Wild Grammy Awards Moment
- Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Behind in Gray Thong Bodysuit While at Toyko Airport With Husband Kanye West: Photos
- 7 Times Kanye West and Bianca Censori Raised Eyebrows Over Their Strange Public Outings
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst of LipReader, the Yeezy founder instructed his spouse as to when she should drop her coat.
"You're making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say, it'll make so much sense," he allegedly told his wife, as they were supposedly trying to recreate his Vultures album cover.
"Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you," he added, to which Censori allegedly replied, "Alright, let's go."
West didn't have any regrets about their actions, as later that night, he posted a multitude of photos of them in their red carpet outfits.
"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my best friend My wife," the "Stronger" vocalist captioned one post.
After leaving the red carpet, the controversial duo went to an after-party, where Censori changed into a sheer black thong bodysuit.
The two packed on the PDA as they danced closely, and at point, they both stuck their tongues out to touch. West was also seen placing his hands on his wife's rear-end as the cameras filmed them.
While some think West exhibits control over every aspect of Censori's life, from her wardrobe to her social media, another insider insisted she enjoys dropping jaws with her barely there ensembles.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public," the source told a news outlet. "She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."