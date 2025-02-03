or
Kanye West Gushes Wife Bianca Censori Is the 'Most Beautiful Woman' and His 'Best Friend' After Shocking Grammys Moment

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attended the 2025 Grammys red carpet together.

Feb. 2 2025, Published 10:43 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori may have faced backlash for her nearly nude Grammys look, but it's safe to say Kanye West is a fan.

On Sunday night, February 2, the "Flashing Lights" artist took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife's sheer mesh dress she wore to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," West wrote. "My love my best friend My wife."

The Australian architectural designer's sister Angelica Censori replied with a fire emoji in the comments section of the since-deleted post. However, many others on social media were left baffled and disgusted by the bizarre and overly revealing look.

As OK! previously reported, one X user grumbled, "We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye," and another chimed in, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired."

A third person sarcastically added, "Omg *pretends to be shocked* did not believe she was going to bare it all. Omg."

One critic on X quipped, "On a 1-10 scale for how unnecessary it is for a man to take his wife in public essentially naked, I'm gonna go with about 119."

Kanye West

Shortly after their shocking Grammys moment, Ye took to X to post a photoshoot of him and Bianca seemingly practicing the moment when she would reveal her sheer outfit to the photographers on the red carpet.

In one snapshot, she slid her black fur coat down her shoulders to reveal her bare back. A second photo showed the controversial rapper leaning down to kiss her neck while she stood with her chest fully exposed within the mesh dress. Others revealed the pair touching tongues as they made out for the camera.

Despite swirling rumors that Bianca and Kanye had never been invited to the Grammys to begin and other reports that they supposedly had to be escorted off the premises by cops following the wild fashion stunt, it was later confirmed the gossip was not true.

Ye was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Song for his song "Carnival," which also features Ty Dolla $ign and Rich The Kid.

