OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Drew Barrymore
OK LogoNEWS

'So Cringey': Drew Barrymore Called Out for Being Too Touchy With Oprah Winfrey During Interview — Watch

drew barrymore too touchy oprah winfrey interview watch
Source: mega;@thedrewbarrymoreshow/instagram
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Too close for comfort?

Though Drew Barrymore meant well, some viewers were taken aback by how much she touched Oprah Winfrey during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the actress' talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore too touchy oprah winfrey interview watch
Source: @thedrewbarrymoreshow/instagram

Drew Barrymore held Oprah Winfrey's hand during parts of their interview.

In a clip from the series, the mom-of-two, 48, cuddled up on the couch next to the superstar, 69, as they chatted with their fingers intertwined. Their hands were placed very close to Barrymore's face, and at one point, the 50 First Dates lead rubbed Winfrey's arm.

The interaction felt awkward to some fans, with one person writing under the Instagram clip, "Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back."

Article continues below advertisement

"Drew, everyone doesn’t want their hands held," said another pesron, while a third confessed, "I wish drew would stop touching people. It was like this with Dolly [Parton] too."

"This is so cringey," another viewer commented.

Others defended the viral moment, noting the philanthropist was the one who "offered up" her hand first.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore too touchy oprah winfrey interview watch
Source: mega

Some viewers thought Winfrey was uncomfortable with the interaction.

Barrymore was under fire earlier this year when she decided to resume her talk show amid the writers strike. Due to the backlash, she reversed her decision, but the damage was already done, as three of her head writers quit.

In addition, she was let go from hosting the 2023 National Book Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore too touchy oprah winfrey interview watch
Source: mega

The actress launched her talk show in 2020.

MORE ON:
Drew Barrymore

"The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the organization confirmed in a September 12, statement. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony."

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, Barrymore still apologized for her original decision.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she expressed on Instagram. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore too touchy oprah winfrey interview watch
Source: mega

Barrymore shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In the first episode back after Hollywood was finally able to make a deal with the WGA, the former child star refrained from discussing the drama on her show.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.