'So Cringey': Drew Barrymore Called Out for Being Too Touchy With Oprah Winfrey During Interview — Watch
Too close for comfort?
Though Drew Barrymore meant well, some viewers were taken aback by how much she touched Oprah Winfrey during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of the actress' talk show.
In a clip from the series, the mom-of-two, 48, cuddled up on the couch next to the superstar, 69, as they chatted with their fingers intertwined. Their hands were placed very close to Barrymore's face, and at one point, the 50 First Dates lead rubbed Winfrey's arm.
The interaction felt awkward to some fans, with one person writing under the Instagram clip, "Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back."
"Drew, everyone doesn’t want their hands held," said another pesron, while a third confessed, "I wish drew would stop touching people. It was like this with Dolly [Parton] too."
"This is so cringey," another viewer commented.
Others defended the viral moment, noting the philanthropist was the one who "offered up" her hand first.
Barrymore was under fire earlier this year when she decided to resume her talk show amid the writers strike. Due to the backlash, she reversed her decision, but the damage was already done, as three of her head writers quit.
In addition, she was let go from hosting the 2023 National Book Awards.
"The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the organization confirmed in a September 12, statement. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony."
Nonetheless, Barrymore still apologized for her original decision.
"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she expressed on Instagram. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."
In the first episode back after Hollywood was finally able to make a deal with the WGA, the former child star refrained from discussing the drama on her show.