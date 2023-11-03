'That Was My Last Interaction With Him': Meghan McCain Slams Tucker Carlson for Making Rude Remarks About Her Father John McCain

Meghan McCain revealed she got into a heated argument with Tucker Carlson after she claimed he was upset with her for criticizing Roger Stone, who told The View alum's father, John McCain, to "burn in h--- for all eternity" in 2017.

"I remember, of all the things people said, that resonated with me because my dad saw it," McCain said on the Thursday, November 2, episode of her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast. "I tweeted something like, 'Burn in h---' or 'Go to h---, Roger Stone,' and I felt good about it, and I stand by that tweet."