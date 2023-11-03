OK Magazine
'That Was My Last Interaction With Him': Meghan McCain Slams Tucker Carlson for Making Rude Remarks About Her Father John McCain

meghan mccain last interaction tucker carlson pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Meghan McCain revealed she got into a heated argument with Tucker Carlson after she claimed he was upset with her for criticizing Roger Stone, who told The View alum's father, John McCain, to "burn in h--- for all eternity" in 2017.

"I remember, of all the things people said, that resonated with me because my dad saw it," McCain said on the Thursday, November 2, episode of her "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast. "I tweeted something like, 'Burn in h---' or 'Go to h---, Roger Stone,' and I felt good about it, and I stand by that tweet."

megan mccain lastinteraction tucker carlson
Source: mega

Meghan McCain revealed why she will never speak to Tucker Carlson again.

The blonde beauty, 39, then said Carlson reached out to her via text message while she was at a party in London.

"[He said], 'What you said about Roger Stone is so gross and so disgusting, he's a good man,' or something like that. I lit into his a--," McCain said, referring to her social media clapback, which she later deleted. "How can you say that after the things he said about my dad? I sent the text, blocked Tucker Carlson, deleted it, and went back to drinking, and that was my last interaction with him. I remember being like, who would say that to someone who just lost their dad to cancer?"

meghan mccain last interaction tucker carlson
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson apparently texted Meghan McCain about her father.

After Carlson was ousted from Fox News in April, the political commentator wrote about his demise.

"He went after my husband, who is a Fox News contributor, after Ben criticized Republicans for holding up McCarthy's election to become House Speaker," she wrote in an article for Daily Mail. "On his primetime show, Tucker played a clip of Ben's appearance on a Fox Business show and then proceeded to call him a 'buffoon' and a 'moron.' That's just clearly out of bounds."

meghan mccain last interaction tucker carlson jpg
Source: mega

John McCain died in 2018.

She continued, "From my time working at Fox News, I know that it is a company that deeply values loyalty and camaraderie among talent. When I began my time at 1211, I was told by then-Fox News co-President Bill Shine that opinions of colleagues were to be respected. As they say, there's 'no shooting inside the tent.' For Tucker that clearly went out the window. That was seriously reckless behavior. It's surely not a stretch to suggest that the 'e-word' had something to do with his epic fall from the perch of primetime stardom. And I mean 'ego.'"

meghan mccain last interaction tucker carlsonjpg
Source: mega

Meghan McCain was close to her late father.

