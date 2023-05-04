OK Magazine
'Angry, Angry White Man': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Leaked Texts Prove 'Rage-Filled' Tucker Carlson Is 'Deeply Grappling With Racism'

By:

May 4 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed Tucker Carlson as an "angry, angry white man" on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the The View, shortly after a shocking leaked message revealed the former Fox personality once wished a young man would be beaten to death by a group of Donald Trump supporters.

Griffin, who served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President during a portion of the Trump administration, claimed the textual tirade showed he struggled with anger and was "deeply grappling with racism."

"So, there was always this idea among Republicans that Tucker was maybe playing a character on TV," she commented during the taping of the popular chat fest. "The rage-filled, you know, kind of race — I mean, quite racist — angry, angry white man act."

"I knew him for maybe 10 years, and there was a time he was fairly normal, and not a hate-filled person," she added of the ex Tucker Carlson Tonight host. "But the texts that have come out and people are saying these newest texts are why Fox ultimately parted with him — is it shows that that’s who he privately was."

As OK! previously reported, the lengthy text detailed Carlson musing about watching a violent video of at least three Trump supporters brutally beating a young man Carlson described as an "Antifa" member.

At one point in the message, he controversially quipped, "jumping a guy like that is dishonorable" and "not how white men fight."

Alyssa Farah Griffin
Despite it being an unfair brawl, he confessed he was momentarily wishing for the victim to be severely injured or even killed.

"He admits that he’s rooting for this person to be harmed solely because he disagrees with his political views," Griffin continued. "He uses an outright racist remark up front."

Griffin also took to Twitter to voice her thoughts on the situation on early Wednesday morning.

"The Tucker Carlson text is a journey," she wrote. "It starts w/blatant racism, turns to him being gleeful over violence, then descends into him questioning his humanity-or lack thereof- for cheering someone’s assault because they don’t share his politics. He wasn’t playing a character on TV."

