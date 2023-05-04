'Angry, Angry White Man': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Leaked Texts Prove 'Rage-Filled' Tucker Carlson Is 'Deeply Grappling With Racism'

"So, there was always this idea among Republicans that Tucker was maybe playing a character on TV," she commented during the taping of the popular chat fest. "The rage-filled, you know, kind of race — I mean, quite racist — angry, angry white man act."

"I knew him for maybe 10 years, and there was a time he was fairly normal, and not a hate-filled person," she added of the ex Tucker Carlson Tonight host. "But the texts that have come out and people are saying these newest texts are why Fox ultimately parted with him — is it shows that that’s who he privately was."