Meghan McCain Ruthlessly Drags Gwyneth Paltrow & Meghan Trainor's 'Vulgar' Sex Confessions
Meghan McCain wants whatever happens in the bedroom to stay in the bedroom.
The former The View panelist called out Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor and other A-listers whose NSFW sex confessions have been making headlines as of late.
Calling Paltrow, 50, "one of many celebrities who suddenly think that it’s appropriate to share their private sexual business with the world," in a column published Thursday, May 4, McCain, 38, called her out for airing out her dirty laundry with her past famous flames.
During the "Call Her Daddy" interview McCain was referring to, Paltrow compared her exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck's skills in the bedroom.
Paltrow divulged to host Alexandra Cooper earlier this week: "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup], and then Ben was, like, technically excellent."
“I get it,” McCain wrote of the Goop founder's admission. “Men have done this since the beginning of time. They brag about their conquests and compare their partners, but that doesn’t make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions."
McCain — who is married to writer Ben Domenech — insisted Paltrow "knew what she was getting into" when she agreed to sit down with Cooper. “This podcast frequently veers into the intimate and even vulgar. … Is she not aware of the phrase TMI?”
The television personality also expressed her upset with Trainor's "raunchy" revelations about her "big boy" husband, Daryl Sabara, after she revealed she struggles to have sex with him due to her vaginismus.
“I’m truly sorry that you’re having trouble Meghan, but it is your problem,” McCain penned.
The columnist went on to call out Rachel Bilson after she spilled during her "Women on Top" podcast that she prefers the missionary position and also enjoys being “f**king manhandled.”
After pointing out that the O.C. alum’s favorite sex positions “sound dangerous,” McCain shaded Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for their constant NSFW stories they have shared over the years — such as the long-time Live! host passing out during sex with her husband.
All in all, McCain is not impressed by "portnified" America, writing: “Whatever happens behind closed doors is your business and that’s the point."
“Strong women are confident in their sexuality. But that doesn’t mean that they should be pushed and prodded by society into wearing in on their sleeves," she concluded. "Self-control is the first step toward self-respect.”
McCain shared her thoughts on these Hollywood women in her Daily Mail column.