OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Recent Paparazzi Shot Happened 'Unexpectedly,' Photographer Reveals

kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos happened unexpectedly
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 14 2024, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton and Prince William were recently photographed leaving Windsor just hours after the Princess of Wales apologized for "editing" a family photo, which fans quickly realized was altered.

"We were asked by the Mailonline to try and get an early photo of Prince William who was heading to Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service," Jim Bennett told an outlet. As a general rule, he noted, photographers don't change their photos "other than adjusting the light levels if necessary."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos happened unexpectedly
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton 'edited' a family photo.

As a photographer, Bennett was looking forward to capturing William after he attended a gathering for Commonwealth Day, but unbeknownst to him, Kate was in the vehicle with her husband.

"The cars left Windsor Castle and I photographed them a short distance away on Datchet High Street — outside No.39 to be precise! Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times, and with some reflection on the glass, it can be difficult," the professional added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos happened unexpectedly
Source: MEGA

'Where is Kate Middleton?' continues to trend on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"As it happened, it wasn't until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him," Bennett explained. "It turned out to be Catherine!"

Hours before Bennett spotted the future queen, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take the fall for the royal scandal.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the mom-of-three wrote. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos happened unexpectedly
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan wonders if Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiding something.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the paparazzi snap became a cause of concern for Piers Morgan.

"Was it actually taken last week?" Morgan said about the social media photo. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william paparazzi photos happened unexpectedly
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will return to her role by Easter.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate will return to public engagements at Easter, but the photo made fans wonder about the severity of Kate's condition.

"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he asked.

"Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories," Morgan added. "On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Bennett spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.