Megyn Kelly Doesn't Believe 'Unwell' Kate Middleton Was Present for Edited Mother's Day Photo: 'Something's Wrong'

Mar. 13 2024, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly revealed her opinions on Kate Middleton's mysterious disappearance from the public eye and the photoshopped Mother's Day picture that sparked serious concerns for her health.

On the Wednesday, March 13, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, New Zealand and British journalist Dan Wooten claimed the Princess of Wales is "not well at the moment."

megyn kelly kate middleton
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly doesn't believe that Kate Middleton sat for the Mother's Day photo.

"I don't believe she even sat for that picture," Kelly told the broadcaster. "I think it's an amalgamation of other shots involving the family."

"I don't know exactly how she did it. But look, there's that one picture we've seen," she continued. "She's in the passenger seat over in the UK… and her mom is driving the car and she looks puffy, her face looks round, and it's usually very angular and awesome. But she looks puffy, like something's wrong."

megyn kelly unwell kate middleton not present edited photo
Source: mega

The Royal Family was accused of photoshopping an image shared on Mother's Day.

Kelly claimed there was "no way" the Mother's Day photo that was released two weeks after the picture of her in the car and was indicative of what she looked like "present day."

"I don't believe it. Because she's got all the angles back," she said. "We played yesterday how it's identical to the shot that was on the cover of British Vogue, I mean, identical. And there's all sorts of theories about how they did it."

megyn kelly kate middleton
Source: mega

Kelly questioned how 'unwell' the mother-of-three was that she couldn't take a photo with her kids.

"My own personal belief is she did not sit for that photo. And the real question is how unwell is she that she can't sit for a photo with her three children that she would control and she could photoshop and she could cover up herself with?" she asked. "Something's going on."

"I've got my own suspicions," she added. "Forgive me there were people online who believe she made she may no longer be with us."

megyn kelly unwell kate middleton not present edited photo
Source: mega

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye for some time sparking concerns about her health.

Wooten insisted he could "absolutely" confirm she was alive, but speculated that the royal family is in "its biggest crisis in a generation."

"Look at everything that's happened since the death of the late Queen 18 months ago," he pointed out. "I mean this is a disaster. There's just been a suicide. A really grim suicide in the royal family as well…"

Source: OK!

"What you've got to think about is there are personal health issues, which can be embarrassing to discuss," he continued. "And does Kate deserve that humiliation? Isn't it her choice if she wants to share it or not? ... There's questions about this, but what certainly is undeniable is that the royal family is in the midst of a PR crisis."

