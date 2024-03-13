Megyn Kelly Doesn't Believe 'Unwell' Kate Middleton Was Present for Edited Mother's Day Photo: 'Something's Wrong'
Megyn Kelly revealed her opinions on Kate Middleton's mysterious disappearance from the public eye and the photoshopped Mother's Day picture that sparked serious concerns for her health.
On the Wednesday, March 13, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, New Zealand and British journalist Dan Wooten claimed the Princess of Wales is "not well at the moment."
"I don't believe she even sat for that picture," Kelly told the broadcaster. "I think it's an amalgamation of other shots involving the family."
"I don't know exactly how she did it. But look, there's that one picture we've seen," she continued. "She's in the passenger seat over in the UK… and her mom is driving the car and she looks puffy, her face looks round, and it's usually very angular and awesome. But she looks puffy, like something's wrong."
Kelly claimed there was "no way" the Mother's Day photo that was released two weeks after the picture of her in the car and was indicative of what she looked like "present day."
"I don't believe it. Because she's got all the angles back," she said. "We played yesterday how it's identical to the shot that was on the cover of British Vogue, I mean, identical. And there's all sorts of theories about how they did it."
- 'More Questions Than Answers': Megyn Kelly Baffled at Buckingham Palace for Being So Secretive About Kate Middleton After Photo Fiasco
- Kate Middleton's Sad Expression After Her Photoshop Scandal Mirrors the Late Princess Diana
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Golden Opportunity' to Reconcile With the Royal Family After Kate Middleton’s Botched Photo Scandal
"My own personal belief is she did not sit for that photo. And the real question is how unwell is she that she can't sit for a photo with her three children that she would control and she could photoshop and she could cover up herself with?" she asked. "Something's going on."
"I've got my own suspicions," she added. "Forgive me there were people online who believe she made she may no longer be with us."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Wooten insisted he could "absolutely" confirm she was alive, but speculated that the royal family is in "its biggest crisis in a generation."
"Look at everything that's happened since the death of the late Queen 18 months ago," he pointed out. "I mean this is a disaster. There's just been a suicide. A really grim suicide in the royal family as well…"
"What you've got to think about is there are personal health issues, which can be embarrassing to discuss," he continued. "And does Kate deserve that humiliation? Isn't it her choice if she wants to share it or not? ... There's questions about this, but what certainly is undeniable is that the royal family is in the midst of a PR crisis."