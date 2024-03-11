'More Questions Than Answers': Megyn Kelly Baffled at Buckingham Palace for Being So Secretive About Kate Middleton After Photo Fiasco
The public wants to know what is up with Kate Middleton — and so does Megyn Kelly.
During the Monday, March 11, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the TV host is confused why the palace is being so secretive about everything that's going on behind closed doors.
"There are more questions than answers about the Princess of Wales, her health, and what's happening here…There's speculation [from Ruby Naldrett [from Daily Mirror] that this photo of her is actually grabbed from her British Vogue cover… It looks identical. It looks exactly like the cover of British Vogue. And the question is why? Why can't Kate Middleton just sit down and take a photo with her three children?" Kelly, 53, asked on her show.
"You can sit and have a photograph with your children … You can do it even when you look your absolute worst like when you just had nine months of pregnancy weight on you and had the new baby … you can do it. Why wouldn't she do it? What's the problem? I don't know what they're trying to cover up. That's my real question – all of this is toward what end? What's wrong with her that she can't be on camera, even for a photo with her children?" she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, posted a photo of herself with her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. However, it all backfired when people pointed out it had been altered.
"Why would it have to be photoshopped in? Like it looks to me like maybe the four of them weren't even there. Maybe she wasn't there and they photoshopped her in. I don't know what happened but it is a five alarm fire when all the news agency say don't run this. It was a hard stop… all of all of them down the list to the point where the Palace had no choice but to admit it and she herself fell on the sword," Kelly stated on the podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One day after news agencies pulled the photo due to it being manipulated, Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, made a statement — but hardly gave any information about her health status.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," the royal wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.