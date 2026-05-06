Politics Megyn Kelly Says She Doesn't Regret Voting for Donald Trump Amid Heated Feud Source: @MegynKelly/youtube; MEGA Despite becoming an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, calling him an 'albatross' around GOP necks, Megyn Kelly still supports him. Lesley Abravanel May 6 2026, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly maintains she has no regrets about voting for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, even as she has become one of his most vocal critics during his second term. In a May 5 interview with Stephen A. Smith on his "Straight Shooter" podcast, Kelly gave the president an "A+" for his work on border security and for pushing back against "trans insanity," stating he has delivered on the issues most important to her. “Megyn Kelly says that despite her recent criticism of Donald Trump, she’d still endorse him and doesn’t regret supporting him, saying the two biggest issues for her are the border and ‘pushing back on the trans insanity,’” posted X account Republicans Against Trump. “I give him an A+ on both,” Kelly said.

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Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly spoke out about Donald Trump amid their feud.

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Megyn Kelly says that despite her recent criticism of Donald Trump, she’d still endorse him and doesn’t regret supporting him, saying the two biggest issues for her are the border and “pushing back on the trans insanity.”



“I give him an A+ on both,” she said. pic.twitter.com/3lKbmtnCfs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 6, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Kelly has split sharply with the administration over the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Kelly has split sharply with the administration over the ongoing conflict with Iran. She has accused the president of being "too gullible" to see through lies that led to the war and has criticized his "casual" threats to destroy civilizations on social media as "irresponsible and disgusting.” “I'm in a weird place right now because I support President Trump. I've been a registered independent for 20 years. I'm not a Republican. People think I am, but I say all the time that I'm not, but they just refuse to accept that. But the point of me being an independent is that I not only have no loyalty to any political party, but it's important to me to maintain my independent judgment in assessing anyone, including a president I support. And I've definitely broken with Trump on the Iran war,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly blasted Sean Hannity in her rant.

Kelly also blasted Trump acolyte and her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity’s fealty to the president. “A Republican could go out on the street, a conservative could go out of straight and commit murder in broad daylight, and the first words out of Sean Hannity's mouth would be, 'The liberals did it first,'’’ she said. Kelly recently slammed Trump for his "very inappropriate" demands that ABC fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. She argued that the president should not use his office to pressure private companies to punish employees for free speech.

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Source: MEGA Trump has retaliated by branding Kelly a 'low IQ person' on Truth Social.

Trump has retaliated by branding Kelly a "low IQ person" on Truth Social. For her part, Kelly has described Trump as "amoral," "extremely petty," and "thin-skinned," though she maintains he was still the right choice for the country over the Democratic alternative. On Trump’s abysmal poll numbers, Kelly said, “Trump's numbers are so bad, and the Republicans cannot break with him because he will pummel them and ruin their chances of, you know, he'll have them primarily all the stuff he's doing to [Kentucky Republican] Thomas Massie and others right now. So, they can't break from him, but he's becoming an albatross around their necks.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly still stands with the president despite their feud.