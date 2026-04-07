Politics Megyn Kelly's Confession: Donald Trump Could 'Drop a Nuke and I'd Still Vote Republican' Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube; MEGA Diehard Republican Megyn Kelly admitted she will still vote GOP even if Donald Trump nukes Iran in the war she has condemned. Lesley Abravanel April 7 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Amidst intense political debate over President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran, podcaster and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said she’d still vote Republican even if the president dropped nuclear bombs on the country. Kelly, who is against the president’s widely unpopular Middle East war, told a guest on her Monday, April 6, podcast that "Trump could drop a nuke and I'd still vote Republican over Democrat. What [Democrats] want to do is nuke our own country.” While she made the "nuke" comment to emphasize her partisan loyalty, she simultaneously praised Trump's "peace through strength" approach, which recently included successful precision strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to prevent them from obtaining weapons.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly: "Trump could drop a nuke and I'd still vote Republican over Democrat. What [Democrats] want to do is nuke our own country."pic.twitter.com/B5hyQgFNLK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 7, 2026 Source: @DefiantLs/X The host has been a vocal critic of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military campaign in Iran that began in February.

Kelly’s comments were made during a period of escalating tension, as she balanced her long-standing support for the president with sharp criticism of his administration's foreign policies. While Kelly has defended some of Trump's most debased, misogynistic behavior, she has been a vocal critic of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. military campaign in Iran that began in February. She argued that the war was a betrayal of Trump’s "anti-war" campaign promises and warned it could lead to decades of Democratic rule if more troops are deployed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly said she will always vote Republican.

Despite her criticisms of Trump's specific military decisions, Kelly has urged her listeners to remain loyal to the GOP as the party's popularity plummets. She argued that voting for Democrats would result in "death on the American streets" due to policies like open borders. Democrats do not advocate for "open borders" and officially support border security. Still, they differ significantly from Republicans on immigration enforcement, favoring pathways to legal status and opposing increased detention or wall construction. Kelly’s baseless vitriol against the Democratic Party has led her to make some particularly vile comments of her own.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly brought up Alex Pretti on her podcast.

While she acknowledged the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January, she did so by heavily criticizing the deceased and defending the actions of law enforcement. In January, she stated on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that she did not feel sympathy for Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse shot by Border Patrol agents. Kelly argued, “I know I'm supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don't ... Because I kept my a-- inside and out of their operations." She claimed Pretti was an "organized agitator" who "trained to disrupt" and was "subversive," arguing that he brought the situation upon himself by interfering.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly similarly addressed the shooting of Renee Good.