NEWS 'I've Developed a Fondness for Her': Megyn Kelly Gushes Over 'Very Cool' Drew Barrymore After They Had a 'Private' Conversation About Politics Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube;MEGA Megyn Kelly had a change of heart on Drew Barrymore after the two had a private conversation about politics. Lesley Abravanel March 13 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a surprising reversal, radio host Megyn Kelly recently shared that she has developed a "fondness" for Drew Barrymore after a private conversation between the two. While Kelly has historically been a vocal critic of the talk show host, she now describes the actress as "quite reasonable.” On the March 12 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly admitted to liking 51-year-old ET star despite her previous mockery and revealed that they had a private discussion about politics that changed her mind.

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'I Like Drew Barrymore Now'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly gushed over Drew Barrymore on her podcast.

“I gotta tell you, I like Drew Barrymore now. Even though I’ve made fun of Drew Barrymore for interviewing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but I gotta admit it," she confessed. “I met her on vacation a couple of months ago,” Kelly explained. “She could not have been nicer. She was actually very cool. And we actually kind of talked about politics a little.” She added, “I’m not going to repeat what she said because it was private, but she was quite reasonable. And I’ve developed a fondness for her. I’m not going to lie.” Before this recent change of heart, Kelly frequently mocked Barrymore's interviewing style and political stances.

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Megyn Kelly Previously Called Out Drew Barrymore

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly previously said Drew Barrymore's interview style was 'cringe.'

In 2024, Kelly called Barrymore’s "Mamala" comment to presidential candidate and then Vice President Kamala Harris "over the top and cringe," criticizing her for breaking weird interview boundaries. “Now I realize Drew Barrymore has an effed up mom who put her into the spotlight at this young age and let her do drugs and drink when she was, I think, in the single digits or like 12, at the oldest. That’s a sickness,” Kelly said at the time. Kelly slammed Barrymore for "kneeling" to trans activist Mulvaney in 2023, calling it a "stomach-turning" display of "wokeism.”

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Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/Youtube Drew Barrymore interview Dylan Mulvaney on her show.

Mulvaney, now a successful actress, was at the center of a major cultural debate after a brief Instagram post promoting Bud Light sparked a widespread conservative boycott by President Donald Trump’s MAGA followers. After Kelly originally slammed her in 2023, Barrymore told comedian and political pundit Bill Maher that it was “dangerous” to speak about politics in America, emphasizing the importance of cautious political speech to help the audience understand free expression issues.

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore has her own talk show.