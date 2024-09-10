or
Drew Barrymore Confesses She Was 'Sick' to Her Stomach Before Kamala Harris Interview: 'That's the Scariest Conversation'

Kamala Harris was on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in April.

Sept. 10 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Even professionals get the jitters! Drew Barrymore revealed she was so nervous that she felt sick to her stomach before her viral interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While speaking at the Paley Center for Media on Monday, September 9, the E.T. actress opened up on her complicated feelings surrounding having the vice president on The Drew Barrymore Show this past April.

Drew Barrymore said she was nauseated before interview the vice president.

"All I kept thinking was, if you do one thing to screw up this woman’s path — and you are the clown to do it — and if you do one thing that makes her look bad, or becomes a gap … [interviewing] is such an art," Barrymore explained. "How do you get so personal? I’ve never… that’s the scariest conversation I’ve done on the entire show’s history."

"I was like, if I tarnish this woman..." she continued. "I wanted to see her be fun and disarmed, but I was like, what if I do one thing that’s goofy and she plays along, and I’ve led her down a bad path? That was making me so sick to my stomach, but I wasn’t going to give up trying to [do it]."

Drew Barrymore described the interview as one of her 'scariest' but most 'exciting' experiences.

However, according to the former child star, she had nothing to fear as the energy between them was like an "electric connection."

"It was one of the most ignited, exciting experiences of my life, and it was about something that she lives every day, which is how to not get it wrong," she added.

Drew Barrymore was later criticized for being too touchy-feely and personal with guests.

Following the famous sit-down, Barrymore did face backlash from Meghan McCain, who formerly co-hosted The View, for her emotional interview style.

"I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her," she said earlier this year. "Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate."

Meghan McCain slammed Drew Barrymore's interview as 'inappropriate.'

McCain specifically pointed out Barrymore's habit of casually touching her guests, as well as the actress' choice to refer to Harris as "Momala" — a nickname used by Harris' stepchildren.

"These are people who deserve respect in all ways, and that includes physically respecting the space you’re occupying with them," McCain noted. "Have some f---ing respect, Drew Barrymore. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege."

