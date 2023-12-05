'Donald Trump Is TV Gold': Megyn Kelly Is 'Hopeful' Ex-President Shows Up to GOP Debate in Alabama
Megyn Kelly, who is one of three moderators at the next GOP primary debate on Wednesday, December 6, is optimistic Donald Trump will end up making an appearance at the event after ditching prior debates.
"Trump is TV gold, not just ratings gold — yes, that's a given. He is a performer. He's a natural born performer, and there's a reason people can't take their eyes off of him when he enters a room, when he gets in front of a lens. So, of course, I would love to be part of any television program that has him on the opposite end," the TV star, 53, said in a new interview, adding that she "hopes" the former president, 77, will show up in Alabama "for the fun of it."
"It would be a gift to the audience and to the voters who are going to be [voting] six weeks later in Iowa. But I wouldn't put money on it," the blonde beauty added.
This time around, Kelly's agenda includes having the candidates "actually debate" instead of just arguing on stage and making the night a "nationally televised interview."
At the previous debate, hosted by NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker in Miami, Kelly pointed out how "whenever [a] debate would unfold on the stage, the moderators would shut it down. Far from fostering it, they seemed afraid of it."
"I don't care what the moderators think is important. I care what the candidates think is important," she continued. "If we do our jobs right, and the way we plan, you're going to be hearing a lot more from them than you are from us."
As OK! previously reported, Trump decided to not attend any of the debates because he's allegedly so far ahead in the polls. But it seems like the businessman might have had a chance of heart, as his Secret Service were seen checking out the place where the event will be held, sparking rumors he may show up after all.
When asked about his other candidates, Trump made it clear he's not worried about the upcoming 2024 election.
“They’re not watchable,” Trump told the crowd at a rally in Miami in early November. “You know, the last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so therefore, do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”
Trump's former pal Chris Christie, who is also running for president, has been vocal about Trump's decision to opt out entirely of the debates. "You know from watching the race closely, I am the only candidate running against Donald Trump. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis seem to be running against each other for second place — good for them. But when Nikki Haley stands on the stage on Wednesday night and says, 'Donald Trump was the right president for the right time.' When Ron DeSantis continues to defend Donald Trump, you cannot beat someone unless you run against them. The only path to the Republican nomination for president is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump — it is through Donald Trump. The fact is I am the only person willing to do that, I am the only person with the guts or experience to be able to do it, and you and I both know why Donald Trump is not on that debate stage — it's because I am," he said on MSNBC.
