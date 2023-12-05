'Donald Trump Is TV Gold': Megyn Kelly Is 'Hopeful' Ex-President Shows Up to GOP Debate in Alabama

This time around, Kelly's agenda includes having the candidates "actually debate" instead of just arguing on stage and making the night a "nationally televised interview."

At the previous debate, hosted by NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker in Miami, Kelly pointed out how "whenever [a] debate would unfold on the stage, the moderators would shut it down. Far from fostering it, they seemed afraid of it."

"I don't care what the moderators think is important. I care what the candidates think is important," she continued. "If we do our jobs right, and the way we plan, you're going to be hearing a lot more from them than you are from us."