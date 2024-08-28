Megyn Kelly Bashes Kaitlan Collins, Claims CNN Star Has 'No Personality' and the Delivery of a 'Cold-Hearted B----'

"There was a viral clip of Kaitlan Collins, who CNN is trying to make into a star — I’m sorry, but she’s only a star with leftists and the fact that she has some roots in Alabama does not make her a fair and balanced reporter," the journalist began, adding she also believes Collins is "biased."

"She’s extremely boring with no personality," Kelly, 53, dissed. "I have a pro tip for her: Smile, try smiling every once in awhile. Try not to be, like in your delivery, such a cold-hearted b---- all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to."