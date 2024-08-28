Megyn Kelly Bashes Kaitlan Collins, Claims CNN Star Has 'No Personality' and the Delivery of a 'Cold-Hearted B----'
Megyn Kelly's claws are out.
On the Tuesday, August 28, installment of her eponymous show, the star took aim at CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' recent TV appearances, hinting she should change her ways.
"There was a viral clip of Kaitlan Collins, who CNN is trying to make into a star — I’m sorry, but she’s only a star with leftists and the fact that she has some roots in Alabama does not make her a fair and balanced reporter," the journalist began, adding she also believes Collins is "biased."
"She’s extremely boring with no personality," Kelly, 53, dissed. "I have a pro tip for her: Smile, try smiling every once in awhile. Try not to be, like in your delivery, such a cold-hearted b---- all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to."
"You can be a tough interviewer and also have some warmth — unless there is none inside of you, in which case it’s more difficult," the mom-of-three continued of Collins, 32. "I don’t know her, so I don’t know what the truth is."
Kelly then played a montage of clips from Collins' recent Bill Maher interview, where she stated that she feels CNN isn't biased in their coverage — something Kelly disagreed with.
As OK! previously reported, while Kelly revealed she will be voting for Donald Trump, 78, in the 2024 presidential election, she hasn't refrained from questioning whether he's in the best shape mentally.
During a chat with elections analyst Nate Silver, he expressed to Kelly, "I would encourage more reporting on, you know, is Trump in some state of decline? I think that’s a fair question to ask of any 78-year-old."
"That’s absolutely a fair question. And look, one of the reasons why Trump gets upset with yours truly is because I have been raising that question for awhile," she acknowledged. "And when he has what appear to be senior moments, I will call him out on it and he doesn’t like that, and I can’t say that I blame him, but that’s my job."
The TV political commentator gave Trump's recent interview with Elon Musk as an example, admitting the former president was "rambling" during the chat.
"I mean it was like he rambles, he goes on too long — at his rallies and in these exchanges and at his presser the other day — to where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest," she explained. "Trump in 2016, he was tough to lose interest in, and I think that’s probably an age-related change. So I think this is one of the challenges of the people around him, who are I’m sure desperately trying to get him to stick on message."