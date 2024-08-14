Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump Gets 'Upset' With Her as She Constantly Questions His 'Senior Moments': 'I Will Call Him Out on It'

The journalist, 53, then pointed out that Trump went on a tangent in the interview, which dropped on Monday, August 12.

“I will say that in that discussion with Elon, to me he seemed quite rambling. I mean it was like he rambles, he goes on too long — at his rallies and in these exchanges and at his presser the other day — to where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest, which is not something you’re used to with Trump,” she said. “Trump in 2016, he was tough to lose interest in, and I think that’s probably an age-related change. So I think this is one of the challenges of the people around him, who are I’m sure desperately trying to get him to stick on message.”