OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump Gets 'Upset' With Her as She Constantly Questions His 'Senior Moments': 'I Will Call Him Out on It'

megyn kelly says donald trump gets upset with her as she constantly questions his senior moments i will call him out on it pp
Source: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Donald Trump gets 'upset' with Megyn Kelly when she brings up his age.

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megyn Kelly isn't afraid to say something about Donald Trump's age ahead of the 2024 election.

While talking to elections analyst Nate Silver, she gave her thoughts on Trump's recent interview with Elon Musk, where he made headlines for going on and on and jumping from topic to topic.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says donald trump gets upset with her as she constantly questions his senior moments i will call him out on it
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's age is being called into question ahead of the 2024 election.

“I would encourage more reporting on, you know, is Trump in some state of decline? I think that’s a fair question to ask of any 78-year-old,” said Silver.

“That is a fair question. Yeah, that’s absolutely a fair question,” Kelly replied. “And look, one of the reasons why Trump gets upset with yours truly is because I have been raising that question for awhile. And when he has what appear to be senior moments, I will call him out on it and he doesn’t like that, and I can’t say that I blame him, but that’s my job."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says donald trump gets upset with her as she constantly questions his senior moments i will call him out on it
Source: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly calls out Donald Trump's 'senior moments.'

Article continues below advertisement

The journalist, 53, then pointed out that Trump went on a tangent in the interview, which dropped on Monday, August 12.

“I will say that in that discussion with Elon, to me he seemed quite rambling. I mean it was like he rambles, he goes on too long — at his rallies and in these exchanges and at his presser the other day — to where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest, which is not something you’re used to with Trump,” she said. “Trump in 2016, he was tough to lose interest in, and I think that’s probably an age-related change. So I think this is one of the challenges of the people around him, who are I’m sure desperately trying to get him to stick on message.”

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says donald trump gets upset with her as she constantly questions his senior moments i will call him out on it
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is running for president again.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for appearing to not say things clearly while talking to the billionaire.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says donald trump gets upset with her as she constantly questions his senior moments i will call him out on it
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to slur his words during an interview with Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."

A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.