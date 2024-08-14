Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump Gets 'Upset' With Her as She Constantly Questions His 'Senior Moments': 'I Will Call Him Out on It'
Megyn Kelly isn't afraid to say something about Donald Trump's age ahead of the 2024 election.
While talking to elections analyst Nate Silver, she gave her thoughts on Trump's recent interview with Elon Musk, where he made headlines for going on and on and jumping from topic to topic.
“I would encourage more reporting on, you know, is Trump in some state of decline? I think that’s a fair question to ask of any 78-year-old,” said Silver.
“That is a fair question. Yeah, that’s absolutely a fair question,” Kelly replied. “And look, one of the reasons why Trump gets upset with yours truly is because I have been raising that question for awhile. And when he has what appear to be senior moments, I will call him out on it and he doesn’t like that, and I can’t say that I blame him, but that’s my job."
The journalist, 53, then pointed out that Trump went on a tangent in the interview, which dropped on Monday, August 12.
“I will say that in that discussion with Elon, to me he seemed quite rambling. I mean it was like he rambles, he goes on too long — at his rallies and in these exchanges and at his presser the other day — to where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest, which is not something you’re used to with Trump,” she said. “Trump in 2016, he was tough to lose interest in, and I think that’s probably an age-related change. So I think this is one of the challenges of the people around him, who are I’m sure desperately trying to get him to stick on message.”
- 'Ill-Informed Attack': Megyn Kelly's Claim Tim Walz 'Forced' Tampons Into Minnesota Boys Bathrooms Debunked by Local Journalist
- 'It Was a Sarcastic Comment': J.D. Vance Defends Himself After His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Went Viral
- 'This Is Sick': Megyn Kelly Slams Jill Biden for 'Lashing Out' at Those Who Want Joe to End His Campaign
As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for appearing to not say things clearly while talking to the billionaire.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."
A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"