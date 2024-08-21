'His Brain Is Melting in Real Time': Donald Trump Criticized for Making Excuses for His 'Lisp' in Elon Musk Interview

Von, the host of This Past Weekend, discussed the interview with Musk and asked about the issues that went on during the call.

Trump told the podcaster, "We had a great conversation, it was for two hours and 15 minutes they just put out a clear tape of it. It's a perfect tape, but I sounded, I think I sounded, somebody said 'your voice was distorted' or something. And you know I guess it happens look it was such a big thing such a big audio."

He went on to blame the large number of listeners in the Twitter spaces for the poor audio and told Von the problems were cleared up after the interview was reposted on X.