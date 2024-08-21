'His Brain Is Melting in Real Time': Donald Trump Criticized for Making Excuses for His 'Lisp' in Elon Musk Interview
Former President Donald Trump faced severe backlash for his appearance on Theo Von's podcast, where he attempted to explain away the noticeable lisp in his interview with Elon Musk on X while slurring his S's in the process.
Von, the host of This Past Weekend, discussed the interview with Musk and asked about the issues that went on during the call.
Trump told the podcaster, "We had a great conversation, it was for two hours and 15 minutes they just put out a clear tape of it. It's a perfect tape, but I sounded, I think I sounded, somebody said 'your voice was distorted' or something. And you know I guess it happens look it was such a big thing such a big audio."
He went on to blame the large number of listeners in the Twitter spaces for the poor audio and told Von the problems were cleared up after the interview was reposted on X.
Several vocal critics of the former president took the opportunity to take jabs at Trump's "boomer" excuses on X.
One user shared a minute of the podcast in a post that read, "Trump claims his audio was perfect during his Twitter Space with Elon Musk and blamed 'record numbers of people …a lot of people coming into a cellphone' for his lisping. (That's not how it works.) As Trump is making excuses, you can hear him struggling with his 'S's.'"
Another user asked, "Wait. Does he think millions of people were actually connected to his personal cellphone through his mobile carrier?"
A third person commented, "I think his brain is melting in real-time."
The former president told Von his youngest son is "a big fan of the podcast. … He knows you very well, he said, 'Dad, he's big.'"
Trump attempted to use the appearance to humanize himself, steering away from politics and his campaign to discuss his family and the effects of drug use.
"I had a great brother who taught me a lesson: Don't drink, don't drink," he said. "And he said, 'Don't smoke' — he smoked and he drank. And he was a great guy, he was a handsome, very handsome guy."
Von touched on his past struggles with alcohol and drugs, describing the effects of cocaine to Trump.
"Cocaine will turn you into a d--- owl, homie," Von said. "You'll be your own streetlamp. It's a miserable feeling, but you do it anyway."
Musk and Trump previously held an online meeting on August 12 that experienced its own series of tech issues.
Despite a rocky start with difficulties that delayed the interview by nearly forty minutes, the pair successfully held an event that spanned over two hours and attracted millions of listeners.
The online meeting initially stumbled due to what Musk suggested might be a politically motivated “attack,” implying Democratic involvement, which temporarily reduced the audience size.
On Monday, Trump said Musk may have an advisory role in his administration if he is reelected in November.
During an interview in York, Pennsylvania, the former president also told Reuters he would consider giving Musk a potential cabinet position.
“He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said.