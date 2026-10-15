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Megyn Kelly Calls Kimberly Guilfoyle a 'Dangerous Woman' as She Warns Axed Ambassador's Next Move Could Have 'Major' Impact on Trump Family

Image of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly warned the White House that Kimberly Guilfoyle is a 'dangerous woman.'

Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly said disgraced former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle's next move could significantly affect the Trump family, calling her a “dangerous woman” on the October 14 episode of her eponymous podcast.

The discussion followed Guilfoyle’s forced resignation as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece amid mounting misconduct and ethics allegations.

The Trump administration requested Guilfoyle’s resignation after The Wall Street Journal reported that she leveraged her position for personal financial gain, including asking a donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill.

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Image of Megyn Kelly disputes the notion that Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump, Jr.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly disputed the notion that Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Commenting on a statement Guilfoyle released, Kelly and her guests noted that while she publicly professed her loyalty to the MAGA movement, she is "no fool" and knows how to use the media. Kelly described her actions as a warning shot to the Trumps.

Because Guilfoyle spent years in President Donald Trump’s inner circle while dating his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., insiders and commentators believe she has extensive knowledge of the family's private and political dealings.

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Image of Megyn Kelly claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle exaggerated the status of her and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship.
Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle exaggerated the status of her and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship.

Kelly warned that the Trump family has to be incredibly careful moving forward, as Guilfoyle holds significant leverage and "has the goods on the Trumps.”

Although the POTUS was flamed for distancing himself from Guilfoyle after her resignation, saying she merely “dated” his son despite reports of their engagement, Kelly claimed the couple was not engaged.

Whatever the status, Kelly said Guilfoyle remains a threat to the family in her current state.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle

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'There's a Burn Book'

Image of Kelly noted that Guifoyle was embedded in the Trump family long enough to know secrets.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly noted that Kimberly Guifoyle was embedded in the Trump family long enough to know secrets.

“I actually have confirmed that myself through other sources... They weren't engaged," Kelly claimed. "She bought herself an engagement ring, went to the tabloids, and said, ‘we're engaged,’ and it came as a surprise to Don Jr... Whatever Trump said in that soundbite, she was very close to the family. She and Don Jr. I think got together in 2019."

"They were together some five or six years, and there's a report... but if I were a betting woman, I'd say probably has Kimberly's fingerprints on it, saying be careful, because there's a burn book, and she does know where the bodies are buried, and having an unhappy ex-girlfriend at a minimum, maybe ex-fianceé, whatever, of Don's running around there with all of that information is not a great position for the Trumps to be in,” the podcaster said, referring to reports that Guilfoyle has kept meticulous records of Trump family secrets in a book referred to by insiders as “The Devil Wears MAGA."

Megyn Kelly Warns to Keep Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Quiet'

Image of While Kelly doesn't think a presidential pardon is a good idea, she does think the White House needs to keep Guilfoyle 'quiet.'
Source: MEGA

While Megyn Kelly doesn't think a presidential pardon is a good idea, she does think the White House needs to keep Kimberly Guilfoyle 'quiet.'

“And so, what do they do now? Not prosecute her? Because there's a question, right now, she's being investigated by the State Department IG for all these alleged ethical lapses...,” Kelly mused, suggesting a presidential pardon may not be a safe bet either.

“If I'm the Trump White House, I'm not telling Trump to give her a pardon because I think that's the leverage you have over her, like to keep her quiet...,” she said.

“She can't be diminished the way a lot of Trump critics can as knowing nothing, like she knows a lot, and I don't know . . . But I do think she's a very dangerous woman to this White House," she warned.

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