Politics Megyn Kelly Calls Kimberly Guilfoyle a 'Dangerous Woman' as She Warns Axed Ambassador's Next Move Could Have 'Major' Impact on Trump Family Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly warned the White House that Kimberly Guilfoyle is a 'dangerous woman.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster Megyn Kelly said disgraced former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle's next move could significantly affect the Trump family, calling her a “dangerous woman” on the October 14 episode of her eponymous podcast. The discussion followed Guilfoyle’s forced resignation as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece amid mounting misconduct and ethics allegations. The Trump administration requested Guilfoyle’s resignation after The Wall Street Journal reported that she leveraged her position for personal financial gain, including asking a donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly disputed the notion that Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Commenting on a statement Guilfoyle released, Kelly and her guests noted that while she publicly professed her loyalty to the MAGA movement, she is "no fool" and knows how to use the media. Kelly described her actions as a warning shot to the Trumps. Because Guilfoyle spent years in President Donald Trump’s inner circle while dating his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., insiders and commentators believe she has extensive knowledge of the family's private and political dealings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle exaggerated the status of her and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship.

Kelly warned that the Trump family has to be incredibly careful moving forward, as Guilfoyle holds significant leverage and "has the goods on the Trumps.” Although the POTUS was flamed for distancing himself from Guilfoyle after her resignation, saying she merely “dated” his son despite reports of their engagement, Kelly claimed the couple was not engaged. Whatever the status, Kelly said Guilfoyle remains a threat to the family in her current state.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'There's a Burn Book'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly noted that Kimberly Guifoyle was embedded in the Trump family long enough to know secrets.

“I actually have confirmed that myself through other sources... They weren't engaged," Kelly claimed. "She bought herself an engagement ring, went to the tabloids, and said, ‘we're engaged,’ and it came as a surprise to Don Jr... Whatever Trump said in that soundbite, she was very close to the family. She and Don Jr. I think got together in 2019." "They were together some five or six years, and there's a report... but if I were a betting woman, I'd say probably has Kimberly's fingerprints on it, saying be careful, because there's a burn book, and she does know where the bodies are buried, and having an unhappy ex-girlfriend at a minimum, maybe ex-fianceé, whatever, of Don's running around there with all of that information is not a great position for the Trumps to be in,” the podcaster said, referring to reports that Guilfoyle has kept meticulous records of Trump family secrets in a book referred to by insiders as “The Devil Wears MAGA."

Megyn Kelly Warns to Keep Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Quiet'

Source: MEGA While Megyn Kelly doesn't think a presidential pardon is a good idea, she does think the White House needs to keep Kimberly Guilfoyle 'quiet.'