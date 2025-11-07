Megyn Kelly Lusts Over 'Good-Looking' Gavin Newsom: 'People Like Handsome Politicians'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly admitted she's got a thing for Gavin Newsom — even if she’s not a fan of his politics. The outspoken podcast host and former Fox News anchor opened up about the California governor during a recent interview, saying that while she doesn’t agree with his views, she can’t deny he’s easy on the eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s got the right hair. He’s tall,” Kelly suggested. “He’s a good-looking guy. People like handsome politicians and, though I’m not a Gavin Newsom fan, you can’t take that away from him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly admitted she finds Gavin Newsom 'good-looking' despite disagreeing with his politics.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly, who’s been married to Douglas Brunt since 2008, also talked about the 2028 presidential race and made it clear she’s rooting for a Kamala Harris comeback — but for very different reasons. “On team blue please God let it be Kamala Harris again. Would we be that lucky? Please Lord, if I’ve done anything to please you ever, please make it be Kamala Harris again,” she said with a laugh. “If I’m a good person, God will reward me with another Kamala run.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Kelly acknowledged that Newsom has quickly become a top contender for the liberals ahead of the next election. “He’s been trying to train himself with his podcast, and he’s a far-left man who could get through the Democrat primary,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized Gavin Newsom for mocking Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Kelly has gone after Newsom. Back in September, she slammed the governor after he shared a clip from her show to claim that “Trump’s base is splintering.” Kelly wasn’t having it, calling him out for taking her words out of context and for his constant attempts to mimic Donald Trump online.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to Newsom’s social media antics — where he often trolls Trump by writing in all caps — Kelly didn’t hold back. “It doesn’t work. It’s not clever,” she told Daily Mail. “The reason it works for Trump is it’s Trump, it’s authentic to him, it’s original, it’s funny, Trump’s funny. Just trying to imitate somebody, it’s not interesting. Maybe it makes him feel good because he gets a few more clicks,” she said, adding that his trolling “does not move the needle for him at all.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been trading jabs on social media for months.

Article continues below advertisement

The tension between Newsom and Trump has been heating up for months. Things got personal after Trump blasted Newsom on Truth Social, calling him “Newscum” and accusing him of being in the “final stages of approval to build low-income housing in Pacific Palisades.” Trump went on to claim the governor was “allowing their houses to burn,” sparking a fiery response from Newsom’s team. “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again," they fired back at the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, Newsom brought Taylor Swift into the mix. Earlier in October, he used the pop star’s new track “Actually Romantic” alongside a cheeky TikTok montage, which featured moments from his public run-ins with Trump. The clip even included old screenshots of Trump’s social media posts about him, which he paired with Swift’s lyrics: “It’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me / It’s actually wild all the effort you put in / It’s actually romantic.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom used Taylor Swift’s songs to troll Donald Trump in his recent videos.

Article continues below advertisement