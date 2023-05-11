Megyn Kelly Insists Meghan Markle's Hiking Photos Were Staged, Mocks Duchess' Workout Clothes: 'Literally Nobody Wears That'
While the royal family celebrated King Charles' coronation last weekend, Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike in Montecito, Calif. — a rare public outing that had critics in disbelief.
On the Wednesday, May 10, episode of Australia's Sky News, commentator Katie Woolf expressed her distaste for the Duchess of Sussex's behavior — and she didn't bite her tongue.
"You don't go to the coronation and then on a hike — I find it quite rude," she admitted. "If that was my sister-in-law, I would be quite dirty about the situation. It demonstrates that she doesn't have a huge amount of respect for her in-laws."
Elsewhere in the show, conservative journalist Megyn Kelly popped in to give her own two cents on the situation, though she mostly poked fun at the Suits actress' athleisure outfit.
"She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie. I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally nobody does that," she quipped. "Nobody wears a little neck tie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly."
Kelly also called out Meghan's "million-dollar smile" and insisted the pictures were staged. "'Oh you, oh hello… where did you come from? How on earth did you know I’d be here?' It was obvious, like everything with this woman," she said.
Sky News' Paul Murray chimed in, "How lucky was the photographer just walking around the hills of Los Angeles to be able to find Meghan, who just happened to be in Sunday best walking around going hiking, everyone else wearing t-shirt and shorts."
"She’s got of course designer this and apricot scarves and all the rest," he continued. "I mean, what an accident."
As OK! reported, Meghan stayed in California with her and Prince Harry's two kids while the Spare author made a quick trip overseas for the historic coronation. However, the dad-of-two hopped on a flight right after the ceremony concluded so he could be home for their son Archie's 4th birthday, which happened to fall on the same day.