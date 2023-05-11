OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Megyn Kelly Insists Meghan Markle's Hiking Photos Were Staged, Mocks Duchess' Workout Clothes: 'Literally Nobody Wears That'

megyn pp
Source: mega
By:

May 10 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

While the royal family celebrated King Charles' coronation last weekend, Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike in Montecito, Calif. — a rare public outing that had critics in disbelief.

On the Wednesday, May 10, episode of Australia's Sky News, commentator Katie Woolf expressed her distaste for the Duchess of Sussex's behavior — and she didn't bite her tongue.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly mocks meghan markle
Source: mega

"You don't go to the coronation and then on a hike — I find it quite rude," she admitted. "If that was my sister-in-law, I would be quite dirty about the situation. It demonstrates that she doesn't have a huge amount of respect for her in-laws."

Elsewhere in the show, conservative journalist Megyn Kelly popped in to give her own two cents on the situation, though she mostly poked fun at the Suits actress' athleisure outfit.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly mocks meghan markle
Source: mega

"She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie. I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally nobody does that," she quipped. "Nobody wears a little neck tie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly."

Kelly also called out Meghan's "million-dollar smile" and insisted the pictures were staged. "'Oh you, oh hello… where did you come from? How on earth did you know I’d be here?' It was obvious, like everything with this woman," she said.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Sky News' Paul Murray chimed in, "How lucky was the photographer just walking around the hills of Los Angeles to be able to find Meghan, who just happened to be in Sunday best walking around going hiking, everyone else wearing t-shirt and shorts."

"She’s got of course designer this and apricot scarves and all the rest," he continued. "I mean, what an accident."

As OK! reported, Meghan stayed in California with her and Prince Harry's two kids while the Spare author made a quick trip overseas for the historic coronation. However, the dad-of-two hopped on a flight right after the ceremony concluded so he could be home for their son Archie's 4th birthday, which happened to fall on the same day.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.