Meghan Markle Hired Kim Kardashian's Old Bodyguard 'for Clout,' Insists Reality Star's Former Employee
Is Meghan Markle trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian?
On May 7, the Sunday of coronation weekend, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted going for a hike in California with a group in tow, and it's now been revealed that one of the men by her side is a bodyguard who once worked for the famous reality star.
The man in question assisted the makeup mogul, 42, in 2016 and can be spotted behind her in several photos throughout the year.
Steve Stanulis, another one of Kardashian's former security guards, told a news outlet he wasn't surprised by the 41-year-old Suits alum's hire.
"These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds," he explained. "Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good."
Stanulis noted the SKIMS founder's safety is "paramount," and that's "no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable."
The photos of Meghan's hike came as her husband made a trip to the U.K. for King Charles' May 6 coronation, but as OK! reported, the Spare author left the country as soon as the ceremony was over. And despite the tension between Harry and his family members, an insider claimed the new monarch was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay" through the weekend.
- King Charles Honors Grandson and Birthday Boy Archie in 'Sweet' Coronation Toast Despite Toddler's Absence: Source
- Meghan Markle Goes Hiking After Skipping King Charles' Coronation to 'Protect Her Peace'
- King Charles 'Genuinely Disappointed' After Prince Harry Flees Coronation to Celebrate Archie's Birthday, Source Spills
The same can't be said for Harry's other relatives, as it was reported he didn't communicate with brother Prince William while in town.
Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, also didn't pay much attention to Harry, with one source claiming she was upset he even received an invite. "Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead — sending the clear message their traitorous poison won't be tolerated," a source to Radar. "She believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The situation has become a sticking point for the spouses, with the source noting the new king "finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful. He's sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him."
The Sun spoke to Stanulis and reported on Meghan's new bodyguard.