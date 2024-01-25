Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump's 'Effective Marketing Skills' After Beating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary: 'He's Won'
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly praised former President Donald Trump for his ability to market himself to voters after he won the New Hampshire primary against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
During a recent discussion with Michael Moynihan on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, she told her listeners, "Back to his [Trump’s] marketing skills, he knows how to use them. They're actually quite effective … I don't know what Nikki Haley is going to do."
"I don't know if she's actually going to get out before she gets humiliated in her home state where he's beating her by 30 points, or if she's just going to kind of stick around kind of collecting random delegates," she explained. "I have no idea what she's doing, but it's over. She's done. So we can pretend as long as she wants. He's won."
"I really think given the amount of coverage is going to come this next year, and coverage not just from MSNBC, but from you, Moynihan on The Fifth Column, and from me and from Ben Shapiro, people who are not bought and paid for by anyone, but can see what's being done to him, even if you're not a huge Trump fan, that that will permeate," Kelly continued.
"I know, between the three of us, we actually have a fair amount of independents listening to us … They're going to hear the truth," she told Moynihan. "And I am just not convinced that when push comes to shove, these valuable independents who he does need, are going to be so horrified at a 'conviction.'"
"I think the truth about Jack Smith, already about Fani Willis, never mind Alvin Bragg is going to come out. It's coming out."
- Donald Trump Clashes With His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Claims He Doesn't Need 'Any Advice' From Her After New Hampshire Primary
- Donald Trump Confronts South Carolina Senator Tim Scott For Betraying Nikki Haley: 'You Must Really Hate Her'
- 'He Was Seething': Sara Haines Says Donald Trump's Victory Speech After New Hampshire Primary 'Sounded Like He Lost'
As OK! previously reported, Trump has attempted time and time again to discredit those involved in the four separate indictments against him.
He has constantly taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to spread rumors about the judges, prosecutors and even jurors in an effort to have the charges against him dropped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
So far, Trump is two for two in the GOP primary, winning both Iowa and New Hampshire. Nearly every contender against him has dropped out of the race except Haley, who vowed not to drop out.
After losing to Trump in New Hampshire by 11 points, Haley told her supporters, "You’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not last in the nation. This race is far from over."