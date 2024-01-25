Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump's 'Effective Marketing Skills' After Beating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary: 'He's Won'

"I really think given the amount of coverage is going to come this next year, and coverage not just from MSNBC, but from you, Moynihan on The Fifth Column, and from me and from Ben Shapiro, people who are not bought and paid for by anyone, but can see what's being done to him, even if you're not a huge Trump fan, that that will permeate," Kelly continued.

"I know, between the three of us, we actually have a fair amount of independents listening to us … They're going to hear the truth," she told Moynihan. "And I am just not convinced that when push comes to shove, these valuable independents who he does need, are going to be so horrified at a 'conviction.'"

"I think the truth about Jack Smith, already about Fani Willis, never mind Alvin Bragg is going to come out. It's coming out."