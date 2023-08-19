Donald Trump Attacks 'Failed' DA Fani Willis While Claiming Election Fraud Caused Him to Lose Georgia
Another day another Truth Social rant!
On Saturday, August 19, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to discuss his fourth indictment, in which he slammed the Georgia Distract Attorney who slapped him with RICO charges due to his alleged attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
"Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself. Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!" the 77-year-old wrote.
The father-of-five then doubled down on his claims that he did not lose the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, despite Joe Biden's win.
"I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, 'LOST' Georgia. All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON'T!" the ex-commander-in-chief, who has also been charged federally for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, penned.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 18, Trump shared another message about his legal woes, while also taking a dig at his 2024 presidential opponent.
"Why should I have to defend myself from bogus indictments and numerous other lawsuits all of which have been brought and coordinated by the person that I'm running against, and leading in the polls, Crooked Joe Biden. This is an unprecedented situation that cannot be addressed individually, but only as a whole. These SEVEN cases are all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE - a very unfair situation that should be addressed by the United States Supreme Court, or other presidents will do the same thing!!!" he said on social media.