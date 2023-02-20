Right Wing Pundit Ben Shapiro Rages At Chelsea Handler For 'Drowning Her Sorrows In Enormous Barrels Of Wine'

Then, Shapiro ripped apart Handler for being on her own.

“Try and convince yourself that she’s happy,” Shapiro said. “I’m not even going to bother responding to Chelsea Handler’s specific commentary on my voice or sexual aptitude. Because why would I?”

“I will just note the final results here. Happily married for nearly 15 years. My wife is currently pregnant with our fourth child,” Shapiro continued. “She’s a single 47-year-old woman who drowns her sorrows in enormous barrels of wine. Again, the proof is in the pudding. She is a very unhappy person who just keeps going online to post cringe about how happy she is. See, here’s the thing about happy people. They don’t spend their whole life telling you how happy they are while their eyes tell you a different story. And that is Chelsea Handler in a nutshell."

“She is so happy, guys. She’s so happy. She’s really, really, really happy,” he concluded.