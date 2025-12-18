Megyn Kelly's Chilling Prediction Revealed: TV Star Believes Nick Reiner Will Claim His Dad 'Molested Him His Whole Life' After Brutal Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is sharing a shocking theory about how Nick Reiner’s legal battle could play out following his arrest in connection with the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly shared a controversial prediction about Nick Reiner after he was charged with killing his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

While discussing the case, “The Megyn Kelly Show” host made it clear she was speculating — not making accusations — as she outlined what she believes Nick’s defense strategy could look like if the case goes to trial.

Article continues below advertisement

“Here's what I think and this is a like out-of-left-field prediction. And it's just because the Menendez case is on my mind because that's also California. And this is what triggered it in no way am I impugning Rob Reiner. No, I believe there isn’t anything untoward. I think he seems by all accounts a loving father and a appropriate father,” Megyn said at the start of her commentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly predicts that Nick Reiner will say that his father sexually assaulted him which drove him to using drugs that led to the murders as a defense. pic.twitter.com/7C4gr8Zg0r — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn then referenced a report that cited remarks from actor Erik Audé, who worked alongside Rob and Nick on the 2016 film Being Charlie.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the outlet, Erik found their relationship on set unsettling.

Article continues below advertisement

“Erik Audé, 45, told the Daily Mail he found the dynamic between Robin and his son Nick ‘troubling.’ They were fighting. They were arguing with each other while they were on the set. They did point out that this guy's scenes were ultimately cut from the film. ‘They were kissing each other on the lips, which was weird,’” Megyn read aloud.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An actor described tension between Rob and Nick Reiner on a film set.

Article continues below advertisement

“They bickered or they were bickering. They were going off on each other on set. It wasn't comfortable. There was definitely hostility there,” she continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

From there, Megyn posed a hypothetical scenario she believes Nick could attempt in court.

Article continues below advertisement

“So my question is: is there a likelihood Nick Reiner pulls a card from the Menendez defense? We're in California. It's gonna be a California jury and, he'll say, ‘He was molesting me my whole life. That's why I was so messed up from the time I was 10. That's why I got hooked on drugs.' There's no way of disproving that and plays the sympathy card with a California jury about why, from a very young age, he was all messed up,” the podcast host speculated.

Article continues below advertisement

“This level of drug addiction at this young an age may involve parents who were focused on the wrong thing, like careers,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@michellereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was arrested for the murders of his parents on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Nick previously collaborated on Being Charlie, a film Nick co-wrote that loosely reflected his real-life struggles with addiction. A source previously said Rob and Michele hoped the project “would help build Nick's confidence in the industry and in himself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, Rob and Michele — who were 78 and 68 at the time of their deaths — “felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook The 'Being Charlie' co-writer faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after initially failing to be medically cleared the previous day.