TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Resurfaces Chilling Clip of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy in Her Bedroom in 2013 'Today' Show Segment: Watch Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie appeared on the 'Today' show more than once before she was allegedly abducted from her home on February 1. Rebecca Friedman March 11 2026, Updated 6:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly continues to unearth eerie details about Savannah Guthrie and her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie — who police believe was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of February 1. In a teaser shared to her Instagram from the Wednesday, March 11, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed podcaster resurfaced a "shocking Today show segment from 2013 showing Nancy Guthrie in her bedroom," per the post's caption. "We are about to see her bed in her house. This is the same house she's had since 1991. You're about to see it for the first time. This is from 2013. Watch this," Megyn revealed in the chilling clip.

Article continues below advertisement

The video — which first aired roughly 13 years before the Today star's 84-year-old mother mysteriously vanished more than one month ago — features a segment about making a bed. "My mom is up early in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Guthrie joins us now. Hi mom, Good morning!" Savannah said while live on air.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

As Nancy tuned in from her bedroom, she replied, "Hi Savannah, Hi everybody!" Savannah then asked her mom why it was important for her to teach the NBC anchor and her siblings the "skill of making the bed," before Nancy provided a hands-on tutorial of how to perfect tucking in sheets around the corners of a mattress.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Can See Exactly What This Abductor Must Have Walked Into'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie has been on a hiatus from the 'Today' show since her mom went missing.

Megyn played the full segment before reacting to the attention-grabbing footage. "So what's interesting about that clip is you can see where she slept every night and you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into," the journalist explained. "I mean does anybody's mother dramatically overhaul their bedroom when they're in their 80s, 70s? I mean that was what, 13 years ago? So Nancy Guthrie would have been just about 70."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was 'Taken in the Dark of Night From Her Bed'

Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her bed in the middle of the night.

"Whatever, she may or may not have, but the point is simply you can see right into her bedroom and generally the way it was and the way it was set up. She lives in the same house," Megyn noted. That very same room is where Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed," as Savannah described in an emotional Instagram video shared on Tuesday, February 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'May Already Be Gone'

Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie said she knows her mom, Nancy, 'may already be gone.'