or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper May Be Visiting Memorial Amid Potential 'Obsession' With Famous Daughter Savannah, Crime Expert Suspects

Split photo of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie and her memorial.
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month now.

March 5 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Has Nancy Guthrie's abductor returned to the crime scene?

A law enforcement expert warned that it's possible as visitors continue to visit a memorial outside the missing grandma's Tucson, Ariz., home, leading some to question whether the site is being monitored by investigators.

"They could [have eyes on the memorial], we’re just not seeing it," Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association and a retired police sergeant, told an outlet on Thursday, March 5. "They could be keeping track of it, but we’re not seeing the cameras."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Retired police sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith said investigators may be monitoring the memorial.
Source: National Police Association/youtube

Retired police sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith said investigators may be monitoring the memorial.

The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie remains missing after mysteriously vanishing in the early hours of February 1.

Investigators believe Nancy is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping," as a terrifying masked suspect was captured on her Nest doorbell camera just prior to her disappearance.

A trail of the retiree's blood was also notably found on her front porch.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Visited the Memorial With Her Sister

image of Savannah Guthrie and her sister left flowers and a card at their mother's memorial on Monday, March 2.
Source: NewsNation/youtube

Savannah Guthrie and her sister left flowers and a card at their mother's memorial on Monday, March 2.

Savannah, 54, paid a visit to the growing memorial set up by the public for the first time on Monday, March 2.

The television personality was accompanied by her older sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who all had their arms wrapped around each other as they put down flowers and a card.

A handwritten message on their card read: "Though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright. We love you Mommy. We miss you so much."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Was Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Obsessed With Her Daughter?

Image of Betsy Brantner Smith theorized Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper might be 'obsessed' with her famous daughter.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Betsy Brantner Smith theorized Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper might be 'obsessed' with her famous daughter.

Authorities have yet to publicly share whether they have identified a person or persons of interest in the case.

Betsy speculated that whoever took Nancy may have been "obsessed" with the anchor and got the idea after seeing her mom appear on Today multiple times.

The grandma was notably featured in November 2025 segment about Savannah's hometown of Tucson, in which the NBC star revealed that Nancy still lived in the area.

The Guthrie Family Has Offered a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's Return

image of Savannah Guthrie recently revealed the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's 'recovery.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie recently revealed the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's 'recovery.'

Nancy's abductor also might be "someone who is obsessed with notoriety...celebrity," Betsy theorized, adding, "There’s a lot of pathology involved in that."

Meanwhile, a former FBI agent posited on Monday that it's possible the crime was deeply "personal," as a hefty $1 million reward for her "recovery" remains on the table.

"If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached," Jim Fitzgerald said on Megyn Kelly's show, "That would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime done for highly personal reasons and money was never a factor."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.