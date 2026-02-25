or
Megyn Kelly Hones in on Chilling New Detail Savannah Guthrie Revealed About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'No One Has Ever Said That Before'

split photo of megyn kelly and savannah guthrie with her mom nancy guthrie
Source: mega; NBC

It's been nearly one month since Nancy Guthrie mysteriously vanished from her Arizona home.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly noticed an interesting detail Savannah Guthrie let slip in her latest video message regarding her mother Nancy's mysterious disappearance.

The former Fox News host focused on the first line of Savannah’s video, in which the Today star tearfully said, "I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed."

"No one has ever said that before," the podcast host, 55, noted about the mention of the 84-year-old being snatched. "In fact, the sheriff said it early on and then took it back and said he didn’t mean to say that and wasn’t confirming whether or not she was taken from her bed."

'Savannah Knows Something'

image of 'It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed,' Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 24.
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram

'It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed,' Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 24.

"But there it is, straight from Savannah Guthrie herself. That’s news," she declared.

One of Megyn’s guests, Hamilton Security Group founder James Hamilton, replied, "Now, is she just saying that... as if to say, you know, sometimes in kidnappings, like a JonBenét Ramsey taken from her bed type of deal. And it’s almost like something you would say..."

He continued, "But I’m with you. I think she was literally...that Savannah knows something that we didn’t know, and now we do know, that she was taken from her bed."

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly discussed Savannah Guthrie's latest video message during her show on February 24.

Megyn Kelly Questioned Why the Guthries Haven't Been Helping in the Search for Nancy

image of Megyn Kelly slammed Savannah Guthrie's family for not holding prayer vigils or being seen helping in Nancy's investigation.
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Megyn Kelly slammed Savannah Guthrie's family for not holding prayer vigils or being seen helping in Nancy's investigation.

Megyn's remarks come after she slammed the Guthrie family for not holding prayer vigils or being seen actively helping in the search for Nancy.

"We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen..." Megyn noted, before comedian Zack Peter interjected, "Prayer vigil."

Megyn Kelly

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie has posted numerous videos pleading for her mom's return.

What's the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and it's believed she was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home. A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.

Since her disappearance, investigators have released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'

imag of Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.

Savannah, 54, also announced on Tuesday that the reward for information leading to Nancy's "recovery" had been raised to $1 million.

It's been revealed that the FBI has received hundreds of new tips following the morning show personality's update.

