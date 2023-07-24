Megyn Kelly Ridiculed for Naming Her Son Thatcher as She Celebrates His 10th Birthday: 'Poor Kid'
Megyn Kelly is being targeted by Instagram trolls.
On Monday, July 24, the Fox News alum marked her and husband Douglas Brunt's son Thatcher turning 10, but instead of sending well wishes, some social media users felt the need to mock the innocent tot's name.
"Thatcher ?? Aren’t you worried his Woke friends will call him Margaret ?" one person commented, while another questioned, "That name, why did you do that to the poor kid, Meg??"
Another noted her tone was completely different from when she's criticizing others, writing, "Why are you saying God bless him when your [sic] cursing out Meghan and Harry. The math isn't really mathing. But go on ..."
The TV star, who shares two other kids with her spouse, didn't respond to the hate.
"Our 'baby' turned ten yesterday. Ten!" she shared in the tribute alongside a black and white photo of herself hugging her little one. "May God bless and keep him and allow as many of these moments as I manage to deserve. Happy Birthday Thatcher!"
Kelly keeps her family out of the spotlight, which may be why so many fans praised her parenting skills.
"You’re a good momma! Enjoy every minute it go by so fast!!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Congrats on the birthday, he's definitely in good hands great parents."
"You’re a momma on point, Megyn," declared a third supporter. "Keep up the good work."
Lately, the Settle for More author has been taking aim at other people's families, such as the Kennedys. Most recently, she made remarks targeted at Kerry Kennedy after Kerry denounced her brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unfounded COVID-19 claims.
- Reunited Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump: Everything to Know About Their Feud and Friendship Over the Years
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims He's Been Blacklisted From Fox News Prior to Daddy Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign
- President Joe Biden Is 'Losing It Mentally' After Baby Nibbling Incident, Claims Megyn Kelly
"Look at these terrible family members," she spewed of the Kennedys. "No one was asking 'how does RFKJ's sister feel about his latest remarks.' She just felt the need to kick @RobertKennedyJr when he was down. Nice."
She's also been taking aim at the Bidens, after drugs — believed to be cocaine — were found at the White House earlier this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Let’s be realistic, there are cameras covering every inch of the White House. There's no way that there's any public area that is accessible by staff, never mind visitors that they don't have on camera. So this should not be too hard to solve," she stated, believing it may belong to President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has struggled with addiction. "And we deserve an answer. We deserve to know: who was it? You really want us to believe that some guest who was forced to store his phone in a cubby took out his dime bag of coke and shoved it in there right next to his phone? B-------!"