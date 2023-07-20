President Joe Biden Is 'Losing It Mentally' After Baby Nibbling Incident, Claims Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly never fails to find something to be enraged about!
During the Wednesday, July 19, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the right-wing pundit went on a rampage over President Joe Biden's recent public appearance where he jokingly nibbled a baby's shoulder.
As she tore into the 46th President for the alleged way he treats his family and staff, Kelly launched into a tirade over his behavior towards the young child at the event. "I'm sorry I have to mention it, the weird nibbling of the baby," she noted.
"There is not a normal parent who goes over to a stranger's child, and mock-eats their upper shoulder to say hello or show affection," she rambled on. "It's bizarre!"
The defunct Today host then took a shot at Biden's age. "I realize as you get older your behavior may change, but really what happens is you lose some inhibitions," Kelly, 52, explained. "You don't lose that many inhibitions! I've known a lot of elderly politicians — they don't behave like that."
The television host went on to go into a strange speech about the alleged drugs discovered in the White House before concluding that the former Delaware Senator was "losing it mentally."
Kelly has previously trashed Biden and former President Donald Trump — who is also looking to grab his seat back in the oval office in 2024 — for how old they are.
"You know what's crazy is if it winds up being Trump, Biden in the contest, forgive me, but they could both die," she boldly stated on a recent episode of her show. "They're old enough that one might not make it to the actual election day, never mind through a first term, or in Biden's case, a second."
"I mean, this is something we actually have to factor in when you have presidential candidates who are around 80 years old," Kelly explained.