'Terrible Family Members': Megyn Kelly Trashes Kerry Kennedy for Publicly Slamming Brother RFK Jr.'s COVID-19 Claims

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he continued telling those at a NYC press dinner. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."

"We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons," he continued. "They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race."