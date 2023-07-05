Megyn Kelly Accuses Hunter Biden of Sneaking in Illegal Drugs to the White House: 'We Deserve to Know!'

"There’s coke at the White House! Somehow it managed not to be the biggest story everywhere in the mainstream media – though I suspect it would have been different at the Trump White House or, in fairness, even the Obama White House. That would have had tongues wagging. But I guess because Joe Biden is 200, we've just decided it's definitely not his and the son’s a drug addict. It'd be great to see him [Biden] show the same sort of zealous attitude toward the law enforcement toward his own staff or knows whoever's in that White House, as he shown toward private citizens!" the TV host said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," on Wednesday, July 5.

"Let’s be realistic, there are cameras covering every inch of the White House. There's no way that there's any public area that is accessible by staff, never mind visitors that they don't have on camera. So this should not be too hard to solve. And we deserve an answer. We deserve to know: who was it? You really want us to believe that some guest who was forced to store his phone in a cubby took out his dime bag of coke and shoved it in there right next to his phone? Bulls***!" she added.