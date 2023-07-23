Reunited Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump: Everything to Know About Their Feud and Friendship Over the Years

Kelly challenged Trump on his behavior towards women while moderating an August 2015 debate, pointing out that he's called women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."

The now-77-year-old took aim at her over the following days, accusing her of acting irrationally and "bombing" her job as moderator.

"There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," he said at the time.

Although Kelly claimed there were no hard feelings between them, noting she didn't want to "pour any more fuel on that fire," she still occasionally called the politician out on social media.