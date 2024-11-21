Mika Brzezinski Reflects on Backlash After Her and Husband Joe Scarborough's Meeting With Donald Trump: 'People Are Really Scared'

Brzezinski noted she's heard from people "who are really powerful" that she respects a "great deal" since their Mar-a-Lago visit who all agreed it was the "right thing to do." However, she got the opposite impression from people online and others in the media.

"I’ve been surprised at the backlash. And the way I look at it is people are really scared," she shared. "It’s one of the reasons we went in there is people are really scared about Donald Trump’s comments that, you know, political adversaries, a lot of people are scared because of what has happened with abortion… These are all issues that are important to me and in some ways personal to me, but definitely personal to the people I really care about."