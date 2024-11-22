Donald Trump Jr. Mocks 'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts for Meeting With His Father at Mar-a-Lago After Comparing Him to Hitler: 'It's Hard to Believe'
Donald Trump Jr. criticized Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for visiting his father, former President Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago after the journalists had previously compared the president-elect to Adolf Hitler.
During an interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, the former first son was asked why his father decided to meet with the Morning Joe stars.
Donald Jr. responded, "I think my father always wants to hear from all sides."
The New York businessman said his father's willingness to hear different viewpoints showcased his commitment to leading America for all its citizens, not just a specific group.
Regarding the previous comparisons to Hitler made by the MSNBC hosts, Rob pointed out the irony of their later visit to Mar-a-Lago.
He said, "Two weeks ago, they were calling him Hitler, and now they're traveling to Florida to meet with Hitler, the person they called Hitler."
In response, Trump Jr. laughed and said, "Yeah, it's hard to believe. I mean, I wouldn't go and meet with Hitler, but that's just me."
"Maybe I’m just a rational being, but it would be nice to bring some common sense back to Washington, and hopefully, we get some of that finally," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Joe and Mika faced heavy criticism from Democrats for going to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the soon-to-be president.
The hosts addressed the controversy on Tuesday, November 19, when Joe told his viewers, "Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive, ‘I understand what you did…’ etc., etc.."
"But once in a while, I would get a text or call from someone going, ‘Oh, man, I hope you’re doing okay.’ I would call them back, Eddie Glaude was one of them," he continued. "I’d go: ‘Are you on Twitter?’ And he goes, ‘I am.’ I’d go ‘Well I’m not so we’ve had a good day. Mika had a wonderful event and it’s fantastic.’ All of us will do the best we can do, and we’re all working towards a better America."
Donald claimed the pair congratulated him on running a "flawless campaign" during their meeting.
"We talked about various Cabinet members — both announced and to be announced," he added. "As expected, they like some very much, but not all. The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future. I expect this will take place with others in the media, even those that have been extremely hostile."