or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Megyn Kelly Hints Savannah Guthrie Knows Something More About Her Mom's Alleged Kidnapping

megyn kelly savannah guthrie kidnapping hint
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly suggested Savannah Guthrie may know more about her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is raising eyebrows over what might really be happening behind the scenes in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative commentator broke down Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Instagram post, where the Today star urged anyone with information to contact the FBI. Savannah revealed the family is now offering a reward “of up to $1 million” for information leading to Nancy’s "recovery."

“Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home,” Savannah wrote. “It’s day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed.”

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly suggested Savannah Guthrie may 'know more' about the case.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly suggested Savannah Guthrie may 'know more' about the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn zeroed in on that specific wording.

No one has ever said that before,” she pointed out, suggesting the phrase may reveal more than previously shared publicly.

James Hamilton, founder of Hamilton Security Group, agreed with Megyn’s take.

“I think she was literally that Savannah knows something that we didn’t know, and now we do know that she was taken from her bed,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The family is offering a $1 million reward to find Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The family is offering a $1 million reward to find Nancy Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn also questioned the timing of the $1 million reward, hinting there could be more strategy behind it.

“There is also the possibility that the reason somebody close to Savannah talked her out of offering a million dollars early on is they thought somebody might come out of the woodwork and point the finger at them,” she speculated.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, new possible clues have surfaced.

Doorbell camera footage from nearby residents may provide additional insight into Nancy’s February 1 disappearance.

On Thursday, February 26, Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas revealed they obtained video showing 12 different vehicles driving past their property the same morning Savannah’s mother went missing.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Another neighbor in the area told Fox News she spotted a suspicious man on February 2 near what appeared to be an abandoned car. She described him as a Hispanic man around 5'9" tall, wearing a silver bracelet and smoking a cigarette.

Police are still searching for a masked and armed man who was captured on Nancy’s doorbell camera, allegedly attempting to disable the device.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and drops of blood were found near her front door. Authorities believe some of the suspect’s clothing and backpack were purchased at Walmart, but no new details about his identity have been released.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Police are searching for a masked suspect.
Source: MEGA

Police are searching for a masked suspect.

Despite the troubling evidence, Savannah has acknowledged the painful possibility that her elderly mother may no longer be alive. Still, she insists the family won’t stop looking.

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," she shared. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.