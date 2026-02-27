Megyn Kelly Hints Savannah Guthrie Knows Something More About Her Mom's Alleged Kidnapping

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is raising eyebrows over what might really be happening behind the scenes in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative commentator broke down Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Instagram post, where the Today star urged anyone with information to contact the FBI. Savannah revealed the family is now offering a reward “of up to $1 million” for information leading to Nancy’s "recovery." “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home,” Savannah wrote. “It’s day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly suggested Savannah Guthrie may 'know more' about the case.

Megyn zeroed in on that specific wording. “No one has ever said that before,” she pointed out, suggesting the phrase may reveal more than previously shared publicly. James Hamilton, founder of Hamilton Security Group, agreed with Megyn’s take. “I think she was literally that Savannah knows something that we didn’t know, and now we do know that she was taken from her bed,” he said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The family is offering a $1 million reward to find Nancy Guthrie.

Megyn also questioned the timing of the $1 million reward, hinting there could be more strategy behind it. “There is also the possibility that the reason somebody close to Savannah talked her out of offering a million dollars early on is they thought somebody might come out of the woodwork and point the finger at them,” she speculated.

Meanwhile, new possible clues have surfaced. Doorbell camera footage from nearby residents may provide additional insight into Nancy’s February 1 disappearance. On Thursday, February 26, Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas revealed they obtained video showing 12 different vehicles driving past their property the same morning Savannah’s mother went missing.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Another neighbor in the area told Fox News she spotted a suspicious man on February 2 near what appeared to be an abandoned car. She described him as a Hispanic man around 5'9" tall, wearing a silver bracelet and smoking a cigarette. Police are still searching for a masked and armed man who was captured on Nancy’s doorbell camera, allegedly attempting to disable the device.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and drops of blood were found near her front door. Authorities believe some of the suspect’s clothing and backpack were purchased at Walmart, but no new details about his identity have been released.

Source: MEGA Police are searching for a masked suspect.