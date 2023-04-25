Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Not Having 'the Ability to Stand in Front of the Camera' to Announce 2024 Reelection Bid
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when speaking about President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid.
On Tuesday, April 25, the president, 80, posted a video of himself sharing the news on social media.
"The fact that this is on tape, and he [Biden] didn't have the ability to stand in front of a camera live and see these comments, never mind actual people, and make his own re-announcement. That's it. As we get news reports, he's at a record low for press conferences and interactions with reporters, one on one interviews. He can't talk to anybody. I literally think he might be at the point where he cannot. It’s not ‘will not’ any longer. He cannot and we're really approaching a crisis point here," the blonde beauty, 52, said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
As OK! previously reported, Biden explained how he wants to stay in the White House.
“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”
"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," he said of the country being divided over certain issues. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."
Biden continued to explain why he is throwing his hat in the ring again. "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."
“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” he concluded.