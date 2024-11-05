Megyn Kelly Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump 9 Years After He Called Her 'Nasty': 'Pathetic'
Megyn Kelly was slammed for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election — nine years after the ex-president called her "nasty."
"An incredible night in Pittsburgh with President Trump. God bless him, GO VOTE FOR HIM! LFG America!" the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself alongside the politician, 78, via Instagram on Monday, November 4.
But some were caught off guard by seeing Kelly, who has previously interviewed Trump, be such a fan of the former reality star.
One person wrote, "I don’t know who #MegynKelly is trying to fool, but she is 100% #DonaldTrump’s b-----. So spare us your bulls---, Megyn," while another said, "The love of racism brought Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump back together."
A third person added, "Pathetic."
However, some seemed excited to see the pair, who have sparred in the past, back together.
One person wrote, "Yay!!!!!! Love you Megyn! You’re the best!!!!" while another said, "AMAZING!!! Let's go take our country back!"
A third person said, "I have so much respect for you Megyn!! Thank you for your endorsement! You will be an influence!!"
Kelly, who voted for Trump in 2020, shared on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," why she decided to appear at the rally in the first place.
“Over the weekend, we got an invitation that we never really expected to get and that was from Team Trump to show up tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and for yours truly to make some remarks on the president’s behalf or really, more accurately, just to explain why I’m voting for him,” she explained. “And I said yes.”
“This election, for the first time ever, I told the audience who I’m voting for,” she noted. “I’ve explained in bits and pieces why… and tonight I’ll say it to the people in Pennsylvania – the most, or at least one of the most, critical swing states of all.”
During her speech, Kelly praised Trump.
"He will be a protector of women. And it's why I'm voting for him," she stated.
"He will look out for our boys to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you," she said, adding, "Who maybe have a beer after work and don't want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyoncé, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies."