Megyn Kelly Thinks Prince Harry Only Visited King Charles Amid His Cancer Battle to Make Himself Look Better
Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry had ulterior motives in visiting his sick father, King Charles, in England.
As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex flew out by himself from California to see his dad after it was announced on Monday, February 5, that he was diagnosed with cancer.
The journalist, who has been critical of Harry and wife Meghan Markle over the years, discussed the update on her show, admitting, "I'm sorry, I wish I could believe that that was about supporting his father who is ill, but I don’t."
Kelly believes "the headlines" should be about the monarch's health woes, not his son, who has been somewhat estranged from him since Harry departed the family in 2020.
"When Charles was going through the hospital treatments to figure out what was going on with the enlarged prostate was right around the time Omid Scobie’s book was mysteriously translated to reveal who the alleged racists were in the royal family, who supposedly said they were concerned over the color of Meghan and Harry’s child, and it was revealed one of them was allegedly King Charles," the media personality claimed.
"And there's no way Omid Scobie would have been told that by anyone but other than Harry and Meghan. So these two, in my view, have been sticking the knife into King Charles for years now. The royal family at large."
"As he falls ill with cancer ... I'm not blaming these two, but I also don't have it in me to cheer for his heartfelt return to be by his dad's bedside when he's in trouble when he's the family member more than any other who tried to stick the knife into his dad as he was ascending to the throne," Kelly concluded of the topic.
The Spare author's stay in the U.K. was brief, as it was reported he jetted back to America after just 24 hours in his home country.
Charles, 75, has yet to make a public statement about his condition, which was announced by Buckingham Palace.
"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the message read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
A source claimed Charles' prognosis is "good" since doctors caught the cancer early.