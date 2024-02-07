King Charles 'Desperately Wants to Reconcile' With Prince Harry After His Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. after King Charles announced he had cancer, and royal experts think the moment will help the duo turn over a new leaf. The Duke of Sussex publicly attacked the royal family after his move to the U.S., and his bond with Charles and Prince William was greatly impacted by it.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
The Duke of Sussex hasn't seen his dad since his 2023 crowning, and their appointment is a significant step for the pair.
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The royal expert believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
Since leaving his home nation, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, painted the Windsors as discriminatory and "formal," but His Majesty didn't completely cut off his youngest child after he brought negative attention to the brood.
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the gathering was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
Harry traveled to England without Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the duke's visit could lead to Charles spending quality time with the toddlers.
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," she added.
OK! previously reported the palace updated the public on Charles' well-being on Monday, February 5.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," they stated. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
Charles initially went to the London Clinic for a corrective operation and was grateful to the professionals who detected an abnormality.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the blurb read.
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.