King Charles 'Desperately Wants to Reconcile' With Prince Harry After His Cancer Diagnosis

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

The Duke of Sussex hasn't seen his dad since his 2023 crowning, and their appointment is a significant step for the pair.

"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."