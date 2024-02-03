Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Didn’t Feel Compelled' to Do More Than 'Send Messages of Goodwill' Amid Kate Middleton and King Charles Health Crises
After it was revealed that Kate Middleton and King Charles both were hospitalized for procedures, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to the brood — but it doesn't sound like too much effort will be made going forward.
“They sent messages of goodwill, wishing them all the best for a speedy recovery,” an insider revealed. “They didn’t feel compelled to do more, in part because of the frosty relationship they currently have with the royals.”
While Charles and Kate recover from their health woes, Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were seen in Jamaica for a film premiere, which didn't seem like the right thing to do, according to one royal expert.
"Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the King due to enter hospital and Catherine in hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover," Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview. "This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident."
"It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth," he continued.
On the other hand, PR expert Ryan McCormick said it might boost the pair's brand, especially after their failed deal with Spotify.
"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with [president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon] Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," he noted.
"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," McCormick added.
The pair are allegedly scrambling to find new material to work with, as "Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," a source claimed.
“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
