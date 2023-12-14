Meghan Markle Appeared 'Tense' 2 Weeks Before 'Endgame' Revealed the Infamous Royal Racists

"We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense," Judi James told an outlet.

The author highlighted the Suits star's relaxed approach to moderating The After viewing.

"Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort," she noted.