Meghan Markle Appeared 'Tense' 2 Weeks Before 'Endgame' Revealed the Infamous Royal Racists
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame were pulled from shelves after Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were named as the royal racists.
Two weeks before the book's release, Meghan Markle supported her friend Misan Harriman's upcoming Netflix film, and a body language expert noticed the difference in the Duchess of Sussex's demeanor.
"We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense," Judi James told an outlet.
The author highlighted the Suits star's relaxed approach to moderating The After viewing.
"Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort," she noted.
James thought Meghan, who sported a brown pantsuit and a pair of black stilettos, looked great and her outfit was well-planned.
"Her brown outfit looks deliberately low-key and her overall pose is an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage," James explained. "Meghan is such a keen and talented speaker she is normally showing the look of a coiled spring, waiting to speak."
"Here though she is purely in quiet listening mode, with not just her legs crossed in a barrier but her hands folded on her lap, too," she continued. "Her facial expression looks pensive, with a rather sad eye expression."
Although Harriman shared his gratitude on social media for Meghan's presence, James thinks the Duchess of Sussex was processing something while on the stage.
"When she does unfold her hands it's the gesture they form that really suggests some inner tension," James said. "Her fingertips touch each other point-on here, which is a polite-looking precision ritual without any trace of feelings of relaxation."
After Scobie's project was made available to the public, he initially blamed the mishap on a "translation error."
"The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it," Scobie said in a statement. "The only publisher I worked directly with was the one covering the U.S. and U.K."
After Endgame's Dutch translator stated that she only wrote from what was provided, Scobie admitted she was given an early draft of the text.
"Unbeknownst to me at the time, early and uncleared text was provided to the Dutch publisher for them to start on translation, with the understanding their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book I officially submitted," Scobie shared.
"The finished book I submitted was not the version published in the Netherlands," he added.
