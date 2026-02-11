Politics Megyn Kelly Trolled After Blasting Meghan McCain’s Support of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Aren't You Tired?' Source: mega 'Everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics,' the former senator's daughter wrote via X on Sunday, February 8. Allie Fasanella Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan McCain for supporting Bad Bunny's divisive Super Bowl halftime show. McCain wrote via X on Sunday, February 8, "I’m sorry but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show." The TV personality added that "everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics." "As if we needed further assurance that the 'taste levels' of conservative America do not align with @MeghanMcCain’s," Kelly responded the following day.

'People Are Allowed to Disagree With You'

Source: mega Megyn Kelly went after Meghan McCain after the latter showed support for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

People were quick to troll the political commentator's reaction, with one person writing, "Megyn: I’m not watching the Bad Bunny halftime show. Also Megyn: the bad bunny halftime show sucked. (How on earth did this lady get so famous with this level of stupidity?)." "People are allowed to disagree with you," another social media user penned. “That doesn’t make them your enemy. You don’t have to constantly be on the attack. There’s so much joy in this life…dip your toe in the water." A third simply added, "Megyn Kelly continues her mission of war on anybody who even slightly disagrees with her EVEN IF THEY VOTE SIMILARLY. Lord." Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in, "Aren’t you tired?"

Megyn Kelly Doesn't Care About the 40 Million Spanish-Speaking Americans

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube Megyn Kelly ranted about Bad Bunny performance during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show on Monday.

Kelly expressed disdain for the the Puerto Rican superstar's performance during Monday's episode of Piers Morgan's show. “I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America," she argued. "Who gives a d--- that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States; we have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish." The podcast host added that it wasn’t about "what he was actually going to do during the middle of the Super Bowl performance." "It’s about him. It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer. Somebody who’s been an outspoken critic, of course, of the Trump administration and of America,” she explained.

'He Hates the United States So Much'

Source: mega The political commentator previously criticized the singer's decision not to tour the U.S. due to ongoing ICE raids.

Kelly previously fumed over the NFL tapping Bad Bunny for the 2026 performance. "It’s a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country," she said last fall. Then, criticizing the singer's decision not to tour the country, the former Fox New anchor declared, "He hates the United States so much he won’t come here, because he’s worried about ICE raiding his concert."

Bad Bunny's Performance Paid Homage to the Latin-American Community

Source: mega Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community.