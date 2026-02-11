or
Article continues below advertisement
Megyn Kelly Trolled After Blasting Meghan McCain’s Support of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Aren't You Tired?'

split photo of megyn kelly and meghan mccain
Source: mega

'Everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics,' the former senator's daughter wrote via X on Sunday, February 8.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan McCain for supporting Bad Bunny's divisive Super Bowl halftime show.

McCain wrote via X on Sunday, February 8, "I’m sorry but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show." The TV personality added that "everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics."

"As if we needed further assurance that the 'taste levels' of conservative America do not align with @MeghanMcCain’s," Kelly responded the following day.

Article continues below advertisement

'People Are Allowed to Disagree With You'

image of Megyn Kelly went after Meghan McCain after the latter showed support for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly went after Meghan McCain after the latter showed support for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

People were quick to troll the political commentator's reaction, with one person writing, "Megyn: I’m not watching the Bad Bunny halftime show. Also Megyn: the bad bunny halftime show sucked. (How on earth did this lady get so famous with this level of stupidity?)."

"People are allowed to disagree with you," another social media user penned. “That doesn’t make them your enemy. You don’t have to constantly be on the attack. There’s so much joy in this life…dip your toe in the water."

A third simply added, "Megyn Kelly continues her mission of war on anybody who even slightly disagrees with her EVEN IF THEY VOTE SIMILARLY. Lord."

Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in, "Aren’t you tired?"

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Doesn't Care About the 40 Million Spanish-Speaking Americans

image of Megyn Kelly ranted about Bad Bunny performance during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show on Monday.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Megyn Kelly ranted about Bad Bunny performance during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show on Monday.

Kelly expressed disdain for the the Puerto Rican superstar's performance during Monday's episode of Piers Morgan's show.

“I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America," she argued. "Who gives a d--- that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States; we have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish."

The podcast host added that it wasn’t about "what he was actually going to do during the middle of the Super Bowl performance."

"It’s about him. It’s about him being chosen as the Super Bowl performer. Somebody who’s been an outspoken critic, of course, of the Trump administration and of America,” she explained.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Article continues below advertisement

'He Hates the United States So Much'

image of The political commentator previously criticized the singer's decision not to tour the U.S. due to ongoing ICE raids.
Source: mega

The political commentator previously criticized the singer's decision not to tour the U.S. due to ongoing ICE raids.

Kelly previously fumed over the NFL tapping Bad Bunny for the 2026 performance.

"It’s a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country," she said last fall.

Then, criticizing the singer's decision not to tour the country, the former Fox New anchor declared, "He hates the United States so much he won’t come here, because he’s worried about ICE raiding his concert."

Bad Bunny's Performance Paid Homage to the Latin-American Community

image of Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community.
Source: mega

Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community.

Bad Bunny's show paid homage to his culture and the Latin-American community, and at one point, saw him stare directly into the camera as he declared in English, "God bless America."

The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, 31, also displayed both the American flag and the Puerto Rican flag, highlighting the island’s status as a U.S. territory.

The hitmaker in another poignant moment spiked a football that read, "Together we are America."

