Megyn Kelly Savagely Trolls Chris Cuomo About His 'Self Help' Podcast: 'No One Is Listening To That'
Megyn Kelly will definitely not be tuning into the next episode of Chris Cuomo's podcast.
Kelly mocked the former CNN host for his “hilarious new ‘self-help’ videos," referring to his podcast, "The Chris Cuomo Podcast," during the Tuesday, April 18, episode of her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Insisting, “literally no one is listening to that,” Kelly poked fun at how far Cuomo would go to get himself involved in a project. “He’s gonna go like the Gwyneth Paltrow route? Like we’re gonna get vagina candles from him next?”
Kelly also went after the brother of disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for tweeting that he “just stopped at a light in” Manhattan where “the guy next to me was listening to” his podcast.
“There is zero chance this happened,” Kelly said, pointing out that his podcast boasts just 86,000 subscribers on YouTube. “It’s just he’s the same he’s ever been — full of hubris and dishonesty and his false self-deprecating, ‘Funny, it’s funny how people love me.'"
Kelly went on to make it clear that "The Chris Cuomo Podcast" “is never in the top 200 of news podcasts," saying: “I mean, it doesn’t even touch the top 200."
“By the way, our show is consistently in the top five, and the ones who preceded us are the behemoths like the New York Times’ ‘The Daily,’ that’s got like 10 million today … Our show is actually doing well,” the journalist continued.
Following Kelly's tirade, an insider hit back at the television personality on Wednesday, April 19, seething to a news outlet: “Megyn Kelly will likely never have again a primetime spot on television and is now relegated to being another angry mouth on the internet."
Cuomo launched his podcast in July 2022 after he got booted from his coveted role as host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time in November 2021 for trying to help his brother fight accusations of sexual misconduct.
Earlier this year, Cuomo opened up about the toll the firing took on him, admitting on the "Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci" podcast: “I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you."
New York Post reported on Kelly's thoughts about Cuomo's podcast.