Jordan Emanuel Doesn't Understand Why 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Is Currently on Pause
Jordan Emanuel may be one of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's breakout stars, but she unfortunately doesn't know why the show has come to a pause.
"They just wanted to keep it on par for the non-Housewife shows that their first reunion was never a set reunion," Emanuel exclusively tells OK! when discussing fan reactions to the episode. "I think they just wanted to keep that across the board."
Shortly after the special aired, it was reported that the crew will take a break from filming, leaving Season 3 up in the air.
"I'm in the same boat as y'all. I know nothing. I am Jon Snow," Emanuel quips, referring to one of the main stars from Game of Thrones.
Since the late 1700s, Martha's Vineyard has been a summertime getaway for affluent African Americans, as Massachusetts was one of the first states to abolish slavery, which led to it becoming a vacation destination for freedmen. Since then, members of historically Black social organizations, such as Divine 9 and Jack and Jill, have made the island their summertime go-to.
The Bravo program gave viewers a glimpse of the lives of people who frequent Martha's Vineyard, but in the reality television landscape, it is one of the few shows to document Black professionals focused on building community, wealth and positive representation.
"I think it's always scary to be the first in something," Emanuel says. "My friend used to tell me 'When you create your own lane, you're always gonna cause traffic,' and that's what I felt happened with with Summer House: Martha's Vineyard."
"We were creating a lane that happened and that is risky," she notes.
Aside from her time on the small screen, Emanuel has been honest about her experience with alopecia and how she lives with the autoimmune disease, especially while filming Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.
"I had no idea in I had no idea it impacted so many people," the former Playboy playmate reveals.
"I had no idea until my inbox started flooding with all these messages saying, 'Thank you so much,'" the University of Miami alum explains. "That's the part that makes it worth it, but there is that small insecurity of mine that I'm like, 'D--- I showed that to everybody, and I can't take it back.'"
Emanuel started discussing her condition in interviews before Jada Pinkett Smith was publicly shamed for her bald head at the 2022 Oscars by Chris Rock. (It was later revealed her hairstyle was caused by Pinkett Smith's alopecia.)
The incident brought awareness to the condition, as the actress chatted about the altercation on her Facebook series, Red Table Talk.
"It doesn't dawn on me that it is a Black woman saying that," Emanuel says. "I wonder if it was someone else if they would receive that same backlash. For me, it was tough to see because she deserves the space to deal with that and to inspire other people because it's a real thing."