or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

Megyn Kelly Claims Tucker Carlson May 'Consider' 2028 Presidential Run After Being Left 'Disgusted' by Republican Party: Watch

image of Megyn Kelly / tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA/@megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly doesn't think tucker Carlson will be president.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly has some thoughts about former fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson running for president in the 2028 election.

The journalist, 55, shared her two cents on the matter on the Wednesday, August 5, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson May Form His Own Party Called 'America First'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Tucker Carlson possibly running for president in 2028.

Kelly first noted how Carlson, 57, would start his own political party called "America First" after being left "disgusted" by the current state of the Republican Party.

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Carlson previously announced their new political movement called "America First" — an entity created by conservatives who broke with President Donald Trump in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly spoke with anchorman Mark Halperin on her show on August 5.

She noted that former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent "said that they all urged Tucker to run as the candidate."

"And on top of that, when asked by Jen Weiger of the [left-wing news commentary show] Young Turks what would this mean for J.D. Vance, Kent basically said, 'We like him, but he's too tainted. He supported the Iran war, and no,'" Kelly noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Mark Halperin Doesn't Think Tucker Carlson Would Actually Run in 2028

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

'Tucker's is likely to run for president as I am to move to India and start my cricket career,' Mark Halperin said.

"So I'm very interested in what you think this would mean. What would it mean for the Republican Party?" she asked her guest and political commentator Mark Halperin.

"Tucker's is likely to run for president as I am to move to India and start my cricket career. I just don't think it's going to happen," Halperin, 61, joked.

But Kelly didn't agree with his statement, and the former ABC News director also refused to back down.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Has Yet to Talk to Tucker Carlson About His Potential Campaign

image of tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson may head up the new 'America First' party.

"He might do it as a lark, but as a credible campaign, I don't believe it. I don't believe the support’s there for him," Halperin said of the Tucker Carlson Tonight emcee.

"I disagree. I haven't talked to him directly about it, but I believe Tucker’s disgusted with the [neoconservatives] and what's happened within the Republican Party that for the first time he actually would consider it," Kelly pressed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly claimed Tucker Carlson is unhappy with the Republican Party.

Halperin continued: "I just don't see a practical base of support. There's 10s of millions of people who like that point of view of that group, but it's not enough to overcome the obstacles to a path to a presidency either within the Republican Party or starting a third party."

"I've spent a lot of time on this, and starting a third party is nearly impossible in our system. It takes a lot of stuff that group doesn't have," he went on.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.