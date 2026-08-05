Megyn Kelly Claims Tucker Carlson May 'Consider' 2028 Presidential Run After Being Left 'Disgusted' by Republican Party: Watch
Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has some thoughts about former fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson running for president in the 2028 election.
The journalist, 55, shared her two cents on the matter on the Wednesday, August 5, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Tucker Carlson May Form His Own Party Called 'America First'
Kelly first noted how Carlson, 57, would start his own political party called "America First" after being left "disgusted" by the current state of the Republican Party.
Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Carlson previously announced their new political movement called "America First" — an entity created by conservatives who broke with President Donald Trump in recent months.
She noted that former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent "said that they all urged Tucker to run as the candidate."
"And on top of that, when asked by Jen Weiger of the [left-wing news commentary show] Young Turks what would this mean for J.D. Vance, Kent basically said, 'We like him, but he's too tainted. He supported the Iran war, and no,'" Kelly noted.
Journalist Mark Halperin Doesn't Think Tucker Carlson Would Actually Run in 2028
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"So I'm very interested in what you think this would mean. What would it mean for the Republican Party?" she asked her guest and political commentator Mark Halperin.
"Tucker's is likely to run for president as I am to move to India and start my cricket career. I just don't think it's going to happen," Halperin, 61, joked.
But Kelly didn't agree with his statement, and the former ABC News director also refused to back down.
Megyn Kelly Has Yet to Talk to Tucker Carlson About His Potential Campaign
"He might do it as a lark, but as a credible campaign, I don't believe it. I don't believe the support’s there for him," Halperin said of the Tucker Carlson Tonight emcee.
"I disagree. I haven't talked to him directly about it, but I believe Tucker’s disgusted with the [neoconservatives] and what's happened within the Republican Party that for the first time he actually would consider it," Kelly pressed.
Halperin continued: "I just don't see a practical base of support. There's 10s of millions of people who like that point of view of that group, but it's not enough to overcome the obstacles to a path to a presidency either within the Republican Party or starting a third party."
"I've spent a lot of time on this, and starting a third party is nearly impossible in our system. It takes a lot of stuff that group doesn't have," he went on.