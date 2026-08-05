Megyn Kelly Claims Tucker Carlson May 'Consider' 2028 Presidential Run After Being Left 'Disgusted' by Republican Party: Watch

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Tucker Carlson May Form His Own Party Called 'America First'

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Tucker Carlson possibly running for president in 2028.

Kelly first noted how Carlson, 57, would start his own political party called "America First" after being left "disgusted" by the current state of the Republican Party. Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Carlson previously announced their new political movement called "America First" — an entity created by conservatives who broke with President Donald Trump in recent months.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly spoke with anchorman Mark Halperin on her show on August 5.

She noted that former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent "said that they all urged Tucker to run as the candidate." "And on top of that, when asked by Jen Weiger of the [left-wing news commentary show] Young Turks what would this mean for J.D. Vance, Kent basically said, 'We like him, but he's too tainted. He supported the Iran war, and no,'" Kelly noted.

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Journalist Mark Halperin Doesn't Think Tucker Carlson Would Actually Run in 2028

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube 'Tucker's is likely to run for president as I am to move to India and start my cricket career,' Mark Halperin said.

"So I'm very interested in what you think this would mean. What would it mean for the Republican Party?" she asked her guest and political commentator Mark Halperin. "Tucker's is likely to run for president as I am to move to India and start my cricket career. I just don't think it's going to happen," Halperin, 61, joked. But Kelly didn't agree with his statement, and the former ABC News director also refused to back down.

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Megyn Kelly Has Yet to Talk to Tucker Carlson About His Potential Campaign

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson may head up the new 'America First' party.

"He might do it as a lark, but as a credible campaign, I don't believe it. I don't believe the support’s there for him," Halperin said of the Tucker Carlson Tonight emcee. "I disagree. I haven't talked to him directly about it, but I believe Tucker’s disgusted with the [neoconservatives] and what's happened within the Republican Party that for the first time he actually would consider it," Kelly pressed.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly claimed Tucker Carlson is unhappy with the Republican Party.