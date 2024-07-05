'She's Not the President!': Megyn Kelly Unleashes on Jill Biden for Being a 'Power Hungry Aspirant'
Megyn Kelly unleashed on First Lady Jill Biden, claiming that she's the one running the show as people grow concerned about Joe Biden's age ahead of the 2024 election.
"I think she’s been exposed as a power hungry aspirant herself to political power. She is on the cover of Vogue magazine right now. Why? Because she wants to promote herself. She tweeted out a photo of herself sitting in the president’s chair not long ago when he was preparing for the G7 meeting… hanging over the back of his chair," the journalist, 53, said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired on Wednesday, July 3.
"She’s not the d--- president. Get out of the chair. No one wants you at the G7. No one elected you to lead us politically," she continued.
The podcast host then listed some examples of how Jill, 73, has tried to make herself the center of attention over the years.
"And a couple of years ago, I did a bit that went viral on how she insists on being called Dr. Jill Biden everywhere. And all these left-wingers got upset with me. She is a doctor, she’s got her PhD, she’s in education, what have you. I don’t make fun of that degree. My own father had that degree. But my father would never have insisted somebody call him Dr. Kelly. He went by professor, and that was a title he’d earned. Why does she insist on it? Because she’s power hungry. Because she has a small, fractured ego that she needs built up. She needs the affirmation of strangers to give her an honorarium. That really means almost nothing. The only people who get to be called doctor, legitimately, I understand, no disparaging of the degree, are medical doctors. If you can’t say: ‘Yes, I will resuscitate him when he has a heart attack on a plane’, stop using that label when you get introduced at a book club or on The View, which is what she does, all right?'"
She added, "And I do think it’s tied to what we’re seeing now, the big reveal about her. She’s power hungry. She wants it. What did we see from her on debate night? We saw her take the stage and guide the president of the United States down the stairs like a mama would of a toddler. Like you and I both did when our kids were babies. And then after the debate, that clip that was everywhere with her saying: ‘You did it. You answered all the questions.’ Again, speaking to [him] the way I speak to my dog when he sits on command. This is the leader of the free world. She knows how infirm he is. She wants a shadow presidency."
As OK! previously reported, after Joe, 81, lost his train of thought during the 2024 debate, Megyn made it clear that he shouldn't be president at this time.
"I want to talk to you directly about what we just saw on stage in Atlanta. In my view, it is over for Joe Biden. His presidential campaign came to an end tonight, whether he knows it or not. There will be meetings tonight, first thing tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future among Democratic Party leaders about how to get him off the ticket. Already, we are seeing some reaction come in from top Democrats who rarely criticize the president suggesting he needs to have a serious look at his performance tonight and assess for himself whether he can go forward. That number will only mount. There will be more and more. It was an unmitigated disaster. It was uncomfortable to watch. I sat with my family and friends and, for the first 25 minutes of the debate, we kept grabbing each other’s arms. It was so jarring. He was so distant, so frail, so hard to comprehend, so unsteady. I honestly didn’t know whether he was going to make it through the answer, never mind through the debate or through a second term," she said on June 27 on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."