'She's Not the President!': Megyn Kelly Unleashes on Jill Biden for Being a 'Power Hungry Aspirant'

Megyn Kelly unleashed on First Lady Jill Biden, claiming that she's the one running the show as people grow concerned about Joe Biden's age ahead of the 2024 election.

"I think she’s been exposed as a power hungry aspirant herself to political power. She is on the cover of Vogue magazine right now. Why? Because she wants to promote herself. She tweeted out a photo of herself sitting in the president’s chair not long ago when he was preparing for the G7 meeting… hanging over the back of his chair," the journalist, 53, said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired on Wednesday, July 3.

"She’s not the d--- president. Get out of the chair. No one wants you at the G7. No one elected you to lead us politically," she continued.