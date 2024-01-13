'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden

“Let me walk you through why they're investigating him. And by the way, why do we have those nudie pics of Hunter? Because he thought his unit was the most photogenic unit in the world. He couldn't get enough of his own disgusting, hairy body. That's the only reason we've seen it,” Megyn continued, bashing the 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden.

“It's an egregious fall down on the job. I get it. That's her side. She's very clearly voting for the Bidens and that's okay,” the former Fox News host said of Mika.