'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden
Megyn Kelly took a dig at a fellow journalist!
On the Thursday, January 11, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host ripped apart MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski’s interview with First Lady Jill Biden, which she claimed was a failure.
“She did not ask her any hard questions. And it's like, if you're gonna sit there and tee it up for the First Lady to say ‘This is cruel what they're doing to my son,’ then you better – if you actually consider yourself a journalist who criticizes other journalists – get ready for a couple of tough follow ups, madam,” Kelly explained, referencing the topic of Hunter Biden’s indictment, which Jill and Mika touched on.
“Let me walk you through why they're investigating him. And by the way, why do we have those nudie pics of Hunter? Because he thought his unit was the most photogenic unit in the world. He couldn't get enough of his own disgusting, hairy body. That's the only reason we've seen it,” Megyn continued, bashing the 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden.
“It's an egregious fall down on the job. I get it. That's her side. She's very clearly voting for the Bidens and that's okay,” the former Fox News host said of Mika.
She continued: “Journalists are allowed to vote in elections and have a preference, but when you're across from the other person as a journalist, f------ do your job. I'm sorry.”
Megyn then referenced her own interviews with politicians on her side of the isle.
“I believe my record stands up on this. I do it when I'm across from the person I know I'm gonna vote for. Why? Because I want to be mean that person? Because I don't want this person to like me? No, because it's my job,” she stated.
As OK! previously reported, on the Tuesday, January 9, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the blonde beauty also discussed the topic of the 2024 election.
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Ill-Equipped' Kaitlan Collins for 'Train Wreck' Donald Trump Town Hall: 'It Failed on Every Front'
- Megyn Kelly Dubbed 'Desperate For Attention' After Teasing Jill Biden Over 'Dr.' Title: 'You Sound Jealous & Petty'
At one point, Megyn and podcaster Jay Shetty spoke on the possibility of Michelle Obama running for president.
"Michelle Obama is on this popular podcast, though I've never heard of it, but apparently it is popular with this guy," Megyn shared. "She has nothing to promote, she has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, 'I have something to say.'"
"All the things she's talking about to kick it off are about rhetoric. ‘Who speaks for us? Who has the bully pulpit?’ That's all her husband did," she continued, mentioning Barack Obama’s time in the White House. "That's all he had. He was a talented orator."
"So no wonder she's touting that as like ‘the thing we need in a president.’ Who cares?" she wondered. "It would be nice if you could speak, if you can sort of rally America and its fans to back us, but that's not really what we're electing a president. We'd really like policies that make sense."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And then our second point, ‘a government does everything’. 'They do it all, everything.' That's what we need. That's gonna be her platform," she predicted. "I do think she's a powerful democratic weapon, but she wasn't powerful enough to stop Trump in 2016."
She concluded: "Whether it works this time as a pundit, I remain skeptical. But if she comes out as a candidate, it's a whole new ballgame because there's no question she's more talented than Joe Biden is politically. No question."